पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:श्रीगंगानगर-रेवाड़ी-श्रीगंगानगर स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस रेलसेवा का संचालन आज

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूर्णतया रिजर्वेशन आधार पर चलाई जा रही ट्रेन, स्पेशल अतिरिक्त गाड़ी के नाम पर बढ़ाया दाे से चार गुना किराया

भिवानी के रेलयात्रियाें के लिए अच्छी खबर है। उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे की ओर से यात्रियाें की सुविधा काे ध्यान में रखते हुए धीरे-धीरे गाड़ियों की संख्या को बढ़ाया जा रहा है। इसी कड़ी में शुक्रवार से श्रीगंगानगर-रेवाड़ी-श्रीगंगानगर वाया भिवानी स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस गाड़ी का प्रतिदिन आरक्षण आधार पर संचालन किया जा रहा है।

कोरोना महामारी के आने से पहले इसे सवारी गाड़ी के रूप में चलाया जा रहा था जो अब अग्रिम आदेशों तक पूर्णतया रिजर्वेशन आधार पर चलाई जा रही है। अभी संचालित की जा रही गाड़ियां लगभग पूर्णतया आरक्षण आधार व बढ़े हुए किराए के साथ संचालित की जा रही हैं।

उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी गौरव गौड़ के अनुसार गाड़ी संख्या 04734 श्रीगंगानगर-रेवाडी प्रतिदिन स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस रेलसेवा पांच फरवरी से अग्रिम आदेशों तक श्रीगंगानगर से 01:45 बजे रवाना होकर 12:00 बजे रेवाड़ी पहुंचेगी। गाड़ी संख्या 04733 रेवाडी-श्रीगंगानगर स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस रेलसेवा पांच फरवरी से अग्रिम आदेशों तक रेवाड़ी से 12:50 बजे रवाना होकर 23:45 बजे श्रीगंगानगर पहुंचेगी। इस रेलसेवा में द्वितीय शयनयान, द्वितीय कुर्सीयान व गार्ड के डिब्बे होंगे।

गाड़ी के नंबर, समय में परिर्वतन के साथ बनाया स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस

मंडल रेल उपभोक्ता सलाहकार समिति जयपुर डिवीजन के सदस्य हरीश गोस्वामी ने बताया कि श्रीगंगानगर-रेवाड़ी-श्रीगंगानगर एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल प्रतिदिन रेलसेवा को इससे पहले साधारण सवारी गाड़ी के रूप में संचालित किया जाता था। उस समय श्रीगंगानगर-रेवाड़ी का नंबर 54752 और आगमन समय सुबह 9:40 था, वापसी में गाड़ी नंबर 54751 और भिवानी आगमन दोपहर 14:40 बजे का था। अब इसका गाड़ी नंबर 04734 श्रीगंगानगर-रेवाड़ी वाया भिवानी आगमन समय सुबह 9:50 और 04733 रेवाडी-श्रीगंगानगर का भिवानी आगमन समय 14:35 रहेगा।

जानिए.. मुख्य स्टेशनों के मध्य किराए में अंतर

कहां से कहां तक पहले साधारण गाड़ी अब स्पेशल गाड़ी
भिवानी-बवानीखेड़ा 10 रुपये पूरा 45 रुपये 2एस/145 रुपये एसएल
भिवानी-हांसी 10 रुपये पूरा 45 रुपये 2एस/145 रुपये एसएल
भिवानी-हिसार 20 रुपये पूरा 50 रुपये 2एस/145 रुपये एसएल
भिवानी-सिरसा 35 रुपये पूरा 80 रुपये 2एस/145 रुपये एसएल
भिवानी-श्रीगंगानगर 75 रुपये पूरा 140 रुपये 2एस/225 रुपये एसएल
भिवानी-चरखी दादरी 10 रुपये पूरा 45 रुपये 2एस/145 रुपये एसएल
भिवानी-रेवाड़ी 25 रुपये पूरा 60 रुपये 2एस/145 रुपये एसएल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें