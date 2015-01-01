पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:विपक्ष ने एक बार फिर दी मात, बहुमत न मिलने से सफल नहीं हो पाई समीक्षा बैठक

बवानी खेड़ाएक घंटा पहले
92 लाख के बजट को अपने पक्ष में करने को लेकर पंचायत समिति बवानी खेड़ा के चेयरपर्सन द्वारा बुलाई गई समीक्षा मीटिंग विपक्ष की जिद्द के आगे सफल नहीं हो पाई। जहां 11 वें महीने की 11 तारीख को ठीक 11 बजे के शुभ मुहूर्त में शुरू हुई मीटिंग में केवल 11 ही बीडीसी सदस्य पहुंच पाए। एक सदस्य के इंतजार में सता पक्ष के सदस्य एक घंटा तक इंतजार करते रहे।

दूसरी ओर अपने आप को असफल देख चेयरपर्सन ने 16 नवंबर को एक बार फिर विशेष बैठक बुलवाने का दांव खेला है। अब देखना होगा कि 16 नवम्बर की बैठक में चेयरपर्सन अपना बहुमत साबित कर 92 लाख के बजट का अपने पक्ष में कर पाते है या नहीं।

दो महीने से चल रहा है बजट का खेल

4 सितम्बर को बवानी खेड़ा के बीडीपीओ कार्यालय में हंगामे के बीच पंचायत समिति की हाऊस की बैठक हुई थी। जहां सता पक्ष की बजाए विपक्ष के ज्यादा कार्य के प्रस्ताव पास हुए थे। जिसके बाद नाराज चेयरपर्सन ने कार्रवाई रजिस्टर पर हस्ताक्षर करने से मना कर दिया है। जिसमें बोहल, पपोसा, जाटूलुहारी, किरावड़, बलियाली, रामूपुरा, औरंगनगर, कुंगड, भैणी जाटान, बड़सी जाटान के कार्यों पर सहमति बनी तो वही सिवाडा, जमालपुर, दुर्जनपुर, रतेरा, सिंकन्दपुर, अलखपुरा, सुई, पुर, कुंगड़ छोटा, बड़सी गुजरानी के कामों पर असहमति बनी।

इसके चलते बवानी खेड़ा खंड के दस गांवों में होने वाले 70 लाख के विकास कार्य अटके पड़े है। दूसरी तरफ खंड विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी ने नियमानुसार बैठक का हवाला देते हुए चेयरपर्सन के द्वारा हस्ताक्षर ना किए जाने पर आगामी कार्रवाई करने के लिए जिला परिषद के सीईओ सहित उपायुक्त को पत्र लिख मार्गदर्शन मांगा था। इस बीच पंचायत समिति में 22 लाख का और बजट पहुंच गया था।

