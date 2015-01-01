पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:अज्ञात वाहन की चपेट में आने से राहगीर की मौत

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
घुसकानी में सड़क के साथ पैदल जा रहे एक व्यक्ति की अज्ञात वाहन की चपेट में आने से मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने अज्ञात वाहन चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में गांव घुसकानी निवासी मोनू ने बताया कि 45 वर्षीय उसके पिता सुरेश कुमार सोमवार देर शाम घर से घूमने के लिए बाहर गए थे। जब वह गांव के नजदीक सड़क की साइड में चल रहे थे तो अज्ञात वाहन की चपेट में आ गए।

दुर्घटना के बाद चालक वाहन लेकर मौके से फरार हो गया। दुर्घटना में लगी चोट के कारण उसके पिता की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने अज्ञात वाहन चालक के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 279 व 304ए के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

दोस्त बनकर इमरजेंसी का बहाना बना हड़पे 20 हजार

दोस्त बनकर इमरजेंसी होेने का बहना बनाकर एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति धोखाधड़ी कर 20 हजार रुपये हड़प गया। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में गांव बापोड़ा निवासी हेमंत सिंह ने बताया कि 23 नवंबर को उसके पास एक व्यक्ति ने फोन कर कहा कि वह उसका दोस्त बोल रहा हैं।

वह बहुत परेशानी में है और उसने इमरजेंसी होने की बात कर बैंक अकाउंट में पैसे डालने को कहा। उसने सोचा की वह उसका दोस्त ही बाेल रहा होगा। उसने एक क्यूआर कोड भेजा और फोन पे से पैसे भेजने को कहा। उसने उसके बताए अनुसार फोन पे से 20 हजार रुपये खाते से निकाल गए। इसके बाद उसे पता चला कि उसके साथ किसी ने धोखाधड़ी की है। मामले की शिकायत पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 379 व 420 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

