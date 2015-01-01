पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:पेंशनर्स डाकघर में भी बनवा सकेंगे जीवन प्रमाण पत्र

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
अब डाकघर में भी पेंशनर्स जीवन प्रमाण पत्र बनवा सकेंगे। भिवानी मंडल के डाक अधीक्षक हरीश कुमार ने बताया कि केंद्र या राज्य सरकार के पेंशनर को हर वर्ष एक नवंबर से 31 दिसंबर के बीच में जीवन प्रमाण पत्र देना पड़ता है ताकि उन्हें पेंशन मिलती रहे। किसी भी बैंक में पेंशनर्स का पेंशन आता हो, वे अपना जीवन प्रमाण पत्र डाकघर में बनवा सकेंगे। अब कोई भी पेंशनधारी अपने नजदीक के डाकघर में जाकर या पोस्टमैन के माध्यम से अपना डिजिटल जीवन प्रमाण पत्र निर्गत करवा सकता है।

उन्होंने बताया कि डाकघर में इस सेवा के शुरू होने से पेंशनर को काफी सुविधा होगी। इस सेवा का लाभ ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के पेंशनर्स अपने नजदीकी शाखा डाकघर में ले सकेंगे। इसके कारण उन्हें दूर शहर या बैंकों में जाकर लाइनों में लगने से होने वाली परेशानी से निजात मिलेगी।

