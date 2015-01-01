पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वदेशी जागरण मंच:लोगों से दिवाली पर स्वदेशी वस्तुओं को खरीदने का किया आह्वान

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
स्वदेशी जागरण मंच भिवानी टीम की ओर से दिवाली के उपलक्ष्य में एक जागरूकता अभियान चलाया। इस अभियान के अंतर्गत स्वदेशी जागरण मंच के सदस्यों ने नागरिकों से दिवाली पर चाइनीज वस्तुएं न खरीदकर स्वदेशी वस्तुओं को खरीदने का आह्वान किया। स्वदेशी जागरण मंच के सदस्यों ने हांसी गेट पर डीएसपी वीरेंद्र सिंह को गाय के गोबर से बने दिए भेंट किए व लोगों को भी गोबर से बने हुए दीपक बांटे।

स्वदेशी जागरण मंच के नगर संयोजक अमित बंसल ने बताया कि आजकल लोग चाइनीज लाइट की चकाचौंध में स्वदेशी परम्परा व सभ्यता को भूलाते जा रहे हैं। उनकी ओर से गोबर के बने दीपक बांटे जा रहे हैं जिन्हें प्रयोग में आने के बाद आमजन गमलों में खाद व मिट्टी की जगह प्रयोग कर सकते हैं। इससे पहले सुबह के समय मंच द्वारा डीसी जयगीर सिंह आर्य को मिट्टी के दीपक भेंट किए। इस अवसर पर अमित बंसल, आकाश रहेजा, धीरज सोनी, विनय सिंघल, विजय टुटेजा, एडवोकेट हनवंत तंवर, संजय खिचुका आदि मौजूद थे।

