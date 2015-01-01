पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:पेयजल सप्लाई छोड़ने गए कर्मी पर चाकू से हमला, रोहतक रेफर

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
कितलाना गौरीपुर में पेयजल सप्लाई छोड़ने वाले कर्मी पर गांव के व्यक्ति ने चाकू से हमला कर दिया। घायल को गंभीर हालत में रोहतक पीजीआई भर्ती करवाया गया। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस काे कितलाना गौरीपुर निवासी सोमबीर ने बताया कि वह गांव में जलघर से पानी की सप्लाई करता है।

उसका गांव के ही एक व्यक्ति के साथ काफी दिनों से विवाद बना हुआ है। दोपहर को वह गली में पेयजल लाइन पर वाल्व खोल रहा था तो गली में रामधारी मौजूद था। उसने धमकी दी कि उसकी गली में आया तो वह जान से मार देगा। वह घर चला गया।

देर शाम जब उसने गांव में पेयजल की सप्लाई छोड़ी और गली में पहुंचा तो रामधारी ने उस पर चाकू से हमला कर दिया। परिजनों ने घायल को उपचार के लिए सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। जहां से उसे रोहतक पीजीआई रेफर कर दिया गया। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 323 व 506 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

मकान का ताला तोड़ एलईडी, गैस सिलेंडर व नकदी चोरी

सूर्य नगर से चोर एक बंद मकान का ताला तोड़कर एलईडी, गैस सिलेंडर व 12 हजार की नकदी चोरी कर ले गए। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में मकान मालिक नरेश कुमार ने बताया कि वह अपने परिवार के साथ अपने गांव धनासरी गया था। सोमवार को वह वापस आया तो ताला टूटा हुआ था और मकान से एलईडी, एक गैस सिलेंडर व 12 हजार रुपये गायब थे। काफी तलाश के बाद भी चोरों का कोई सुराग नहीं मिला। मामले की शिकायत पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच कर पूछताछ की और अज्ञात के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 457 व 380 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुुरू कर दी है।

