राहत की खबर:शारीरिक शिक्षकों काे शिक्षा विभाग में समायोजित करने का मिला संदेश

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
  •

लंबे समय से बहाली की बाट जोह रहे शारीरिक शिक्षकों की मेहनत रंग लाई है। उनको गठबंधन सरकार की ओर से एक आशा की किरण जगी है। शुक्रवार को लघु सचिवालय के बाहर धरना दे रहे शारीरिक शिक्षकों को संबाेधित करते हुए शारीरिक शिक्षक संघर्ष समिति के जिला प्रधान दिलबाग जांगड़ा ने कहा कि सरकार द्वारा उनके पास शिक्षा विभाग में ही समायोजित करने का लेटर आया है।

जिसकी धरनारत बर्खास्त शारीरिक शिक्षकों ने सराहना करते हुए कहा कि सरकार ने उनके घरों को उजड़ने से बचा लिया। उन्होंने कहा कि इस दौरान उनके कई पीटीआई अध्यापकों की मानसिक तनाव के चलते मृत्यु हो गई। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार उनके आश्रितों की भी आर्थिक सहायता करे।

शुक्रवार के क्रमिक अनशन पर कर्मजीत, नीतू रानी, मीनू रानी, प्रवीण कुमारी बैठे। क्रमिक अनशन की अध्यक्षता मनोहर लाल सैनी ने की। इस अवसर पर दीवान सिंह जाखड़, मा. राज सिंह, अजीत सिंह राठी, राजचंद्र पीटीआई, जरनैल सिंह पीटीआई, राजेश ढांडा, वीरेंद्र घनघस, राजपाल तंवर, रामपाल तंवर, सोमदत्त शर्मा, सुनील कुमार आदि पीटीआई अध्यापक उपस्थित थे।

