अनशन:सेवा बहाली की मांग पर शारीरिक शिक्षकों ने प्रदेश सरकार के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी

भिवानी4 घंटे पहले
लघु सचिवालय के बाहर अपनी मांगों के समर्थन में चल रहे धरने प्रदर्शन के दौरान सभी शारीरिक शिक्षकों ने सरकार विरोधी नारेबाजी कर रोष प्रकट किया। धरने की अध्यक्षता हरियाणा शारीरिक शिक्षक संघर्ष समिति के जिला प्रधान दिलबाग जांगड़ा ने की। मीनू, प्रवीण कुमारी, सतीश, वीरेंद्र को फूलमालाएं पहनाकर क्रमिक अनशन पर बैठाया गया।

जिला प्रधान ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री ने उनके प्रतिनिधिमंडल को आश्वासन दिया था कि उन्हें जल्द ही बहाल कर दिया जाएगा, लेकिन आश्वासन का समय भी बीता जा रहा है। अगर जल्द ही उन्हें बहाल नहीं किया गया तो वे बैठक कर आगामी निर्णय लेने पर मजबूर होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि वे वर्ष 2010 से विभागों में लगे हुए थे और अपनी सेवाएं दे रहे थे। इसी दौरान 1983 पीटीआई को बाहर का रास्ता दिखा दिया गया। उनमें से कुछेक पीटीआई तो ऐसे हैं जिनकी आयु सीमा भी पूरी हो चुकी हैं। ऐसे में वो अपना गुजर बसर कैसे करेंगे। उनके परिवार वालों के सामने अब भुखमरी की कगार भी पैदा हो गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार जल्द ही पीटीआई के हक में फैसला ले और उन्हें बहाल करे।

आज भाजपा सरकार ने सभी विभागों में छंटनी व कर्मचारियों का शोषण करने में लगी हुई है जिसे कर्मचारी किसी भी सूरत में सहन नहीं करेंंगे। सभी विभागों को पूंजीपतियों के हाथों में सौंपने का काम कर रही है। जिससे कि आने वाले युवाओं का भविष्य भी अंधकारमय हो जाएगा। विभागों के निजीकरण को भी बंद किया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि पीटीआई की बहाली तक आंदोलन जारी रहेगा। उन्हें सभी जनसंगठनों का भारी समर्थन मिल रहा है। इस अवसर पर राजेश ढांडा, वीरेंद्र घनघस, दिलबाग जांगड़ा, बलवान डीपीई, राजेश श्योराण, विनोद सांगा, सोमदत्त शर्मा, राजपाल तंवर, पिंकू तंवर, नीलम आदि उपस्थित थे।

