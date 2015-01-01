पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आक्रोश में अन्नदाता:26 काे दिल्ली कूच रोकने के लिए पुलिस ने जिले के छह किसान नेताओं को किया गिरफ्तार

भिवानी13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रशासन ने 16 ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट किए तैनात, मुंढाल में जर्सी बैरियर समेत 5 स्थानों पर लगाए बैरियर, 200 से अधिक लोगों के जमा होने पर पाबंदी

किसानाें की 26 नवंबर काे दिल्ली घेराव की चेतावनी के चलते मंगलवार काे पुलिस ने जिलेभर में किसान नेताओं के घराें पर छापे मारकर 6 काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस कार्रवाई की सूचना मिलते ही कुछ किसान नेता मोबाइल स्विच ऑफ कर भूमिगत हो गए। किसान नेताओं की गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में किसानों ने मिताथल में सरकार का पुतला जलाया।

किसान नेताओं की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस ने मंगलवार को भिवानी के अलावा तोशाम, बहल व सिवानी में छापे मारे। इस दौरान पुलिस ने किसान सभा के सचिव बलवीर सिंह, ताेशाम ब्लॉक के प्रधान कर्ण सिंह, बहल के किसान नेता रवि आजाद, रणधीर सिंह कुंगड़ आदि को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। पुलिस ने किसान नेता दयानंद पूनिया, किसान सभा के प्रधान मा. शेर सिंह आदि किसान नेताओं की गिरफ्तारी के लिए भी उनके घरों में छापे मारे लेकिन पुलिस के पहुंचने से पहले वे भूमिगत हो गए।

पुलिस ने मोबाइल से उनकी लोकेशन का पता लगाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन उनके मोबाइल स्विच ऑफ मिले। दूसरी ओर देर शाम को डीसी जयबीर सिंह ने कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल और किसानों का दिल्ली कूच रोकने के लिए जिले में 16 ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त कर मुंढाल में जर्सी बैरियर समेत 5 जगह बैरियर लगवा दिए हैं। यही नहीं 200 से अधिक लोगों के जमा होने पर पाबंदी लगा दी है।

किसान नेता बलबीर ठाकन, कर्ण सिंह जैननावास, रणधीर कुंगड़, रवि आजाद आदि की गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में मंगलवार को किसानों ने गांव मिताथल में प्रदेश सरकार का पुतला जलाया तथा 26 नवंबर को दिल्ली घेराव में अधिक से अधिक संख्या में पहुंचने का ऐलान किया गया। इस अवसर पर किसान नेता छाजू राम व मास्टर बलजीत सिवाच ने कहा कि सरकार दमनकारी कदमों से किसान आंदोलन को नहीं दबा सकती है। इससे आंदोलन कम होने की बजाए और तेज होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि मिताथल व साथ लगते अन्य गांवों के किसान भी 26 नवंबर को दिल्ली घेराव में बढ़ चढ़ कर भागेदारी करेंगे। इस अवसर पर किसान सभा के संयुक्त सचिव कॉमरेड ओमप्रकाश, सीटू जिला प्रधान राममेहर सिंह ने कहा है कि सरकार जितना ज्यादा दमन करेगी, उतना ही आंदोलन तेज होगा। धूप सिंह, मंगल सिंह, विजय, मनफूल, कुलदीप, रामचन्द्र, विनोद व महाबीर, बलजीत आदि किसान मौजूद रहे।

तोशाम में सुबह चार बजे दी घर पर दबिश

26 नवंबर की राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल के मद्देनजर मंगलवार सुबह किसान नेता एवं टमाटर उत्पादक किसान रमेश कुमार को पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया। किसान रमेश को एसडीएम कोर्ट में पेश किया गया जहां से उसे न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया है। 26 नवंबर की राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल को लेकर प्रशासन ने कमर कस ली है। किसी भी प्रकार की अव्यवस्था न फैले इस को ध्यान में रखते हुए तोशाम पुलिस ने मंगलवार सुबह 4 बजे टमाटर उत्पादक रमेश के घर पर दबिश दी। जहां से रमेश को हिरासत में ले लिया गया। उधर जैनावास से किसान नेता करण सिंह जैनावास को भी हिरासत में लिए गया है। थाना प्रभारी संदीप शर्मा ने बताया कि रमेश कुमार को एसडीएम की कोर्ट में पेश किया गया था, जहां से उसे न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया है।

गुजरानी में किसानों ने भी जलाया प्रदेश सरकार का पुतला

किसान नेता बलबीर ठाकन, कर्ण सिंह जैनावास व रणधीर कुंगड़ व अन्य जिलों के किसान नेताओं की गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में किसानों ने गुजरानी गांव में भी सरकार का पुतला जलाया। पूर्व कर्मचारी एवं किसान नेता मास्टर चेतराम राम व रामेश्वर ने कहा कि गुजरानी गांव व आसपास के अन्य गांव के किसान भी दिल्ली घेराव में किसान संगठनों के आह्वान पर भाग लेंगे। इस मौके पर कॉमरेड ओमप्रकाश, राममेहर सिंह राजकुमार, पुरषोत्तम, पालाराम, दिनेश, सन्नी, ईश्वर सिंह, बलजीत, राजेश कुमार, सज्जन, मनीराम आदि थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें