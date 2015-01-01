पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:पुलिस ने छह घंटे में 1,484 वाहनों की जांच कर काटे 53 के चालान, 11 लोग गिरफ्तार

भिवानी4 घंटे पहले
पुलिस ने आपराधिक गतिविधियों पर रोक लगाने के लिए शनिवार रात दस से रविवार सुबह चार बजे तक चलाए गए नाइट डोमिनेशन अभियान के तहत नाकेबंदी कर 1,484 वाहनों की जांच की। कागज पूरे न मिलने पर 53 वाहनों के चालान किए गए। इसके अलावा पुलिस की 110 चैकिंग पाटियों ने रात भर होटल, रेस्टोरेंट धर्मशाला, बस स्टैंड, रेलवे स्टेशन समेत 111 सार्वजनिक स्थानों की जांच की। इस दौरान हांसी व कैथल में गाड़ी व सात लाख की लूटपाट का उद्घोषित आरोपी भी पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा।

एसपी सुमेर प्रताप सिंह के निर्देश पर चलाए गए जांच अभियान के दौरान पुलिस ने रात्र को गश्त, पैदल गश्त व नाकाबंदी कर जांच पड़ताल की। अभियान के दौरान पुलिस ने 6 व्यक्तियों पर अवैध शराब रखने पर गिरफ्तार करते हुए आरोपियों के खिलाफ आबकारी अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज किया और उनके कब्जे से 57 बोतल अवैध शराब व 7 बोतल बियर बरामद की। वहीं मास्क न लगाने वाले व्यक्ति के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए 19 व्यक्तियों के चालान कर साढ़े 9 हजार जुर्माना वसूला गया।

पुलिस ने जुआ व सट्टा खेलते हुए 4 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर मौके से 18 हजार 970 रुपये बरामद किए। नाइट डोमिनेशन के दौरान पुलिस ने एक व्यक्ति को अवैध पिस्तौल के साथ गिरफ्तार किया गया। पुलिस ने 13 पर्चा अजनबी काटे। एसपी सुमेर प्रताप सिंह ने बताया कि जिला पुलिस अपराध पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए व वांछित अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए समय-समय पर इस प्रकार के अभियान चला रही है। आगे भी पुलिस की यह कार्रवाई जारी रहेगी।

रोहतक जिले के गांव बेडुआ के रूप में हुई पहचान, महम में भी दर्ज है केस

नाइट डोमिनेशन अभियान के दौरान गांव सिंघानी में वाहन जांच करते समय हांसी से गाड़ी व सात लाख रुपये लूट की वारदात को अंजाम देने वाला एक आरोपी भी पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा गया। पुलिस ने आरोपी को मौके पर ही गिरफ्तार कर उसकी गाड़ी जब्त कर ली है। नाइट डोमिनेशन के दौरान थाना लोहारू के मुख्य सिपाही रविंद्र सिंह अपनी टीम के साथ बस अड्डा गांव सिंघानी मौजूद थे। पुलिस ने नाकेबंदी के दौरान सिवानी की तरफ से आ रही एक सफेद रंग की ब्रेजा गाड़ी को रुकवाया और चालक की तलाश ली तो उसके पास एक पिस्तौल मिली। व्यक्ति पुलिस के सामने हथियार का लाइसेंस पेश नहीं कर पाया। आरोपी की पहचान गांव बेडुआ महम जिला रोहतक निवासी कपिल के रूप में हुई। पुलिस ने आरोपी से गहन पूछताछ की खुलासा हुआ कि आरोपी हांसी में वाहन चालक के साथ लूटपाट की वारदात में शामिल है और वह उद्घोषित आरोपी है। पुलिस के सामने आरोपी कपिल ने बताया कि उसने इसी हफ्ते जिला कैथल से खनोरी रोड पर एक स्विफ्ट चालक से पौने 7 लाख रुपये लूटे थे। आरोपी के खिलाफ महम में भी आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज है।

