राशन वाहन को हरी झंडी:जरूरतमंदों को भोजन उपलब्ध करवाना सबसे बड़ा पुण्य का काम: जयबीर आर्य

भिवानी32 मिनट पहले
जरूरतमंद को भोजन मुहैया करवाना सबसे बड़ा पुण्य का कार्य है। साधन संपन्न व्यक्ति व सामाजिक संस्थाओं को ऐसे कार्य के लिए तैयार रहना चाहिए। यह बात डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य ने गुरुवार को लघु सचिवालय परिसर में डेरा सच्चा सौदा से जुड़ी शाह सतनाम ग्रीन एस वेलफेयर फोर्स सोसायटी के राशन वाहन को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना करते हुए कही। यह राशन उच्च जोखिम की महिलाओं के परिवारों को दिया जाएगा।

यह राशन जिला रेडक्रास सोसायटी के माध्यम से उनके घरों तक पहुंचाया जाएगा। इस दौरान डेरा से घनश्याम व राजू ने बताया कि जिला प्रशासन की अपील पर वे राशन वितरण का कार्य कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि 200 परिवारों की इस राशन किट में आटा, चावल, दाल, चीनी, हल्दी, नमक, मिर्च आदि है।

इससे एक छोटे परिवार का करीब एक महीने काम चल जाएगा। प्रत्येक किट पर लगभग 750 रुपये का खर्च आया है तथा लगभग डेढ़ लाख रुपये की लागत से 200 राशन किट तैयार की गई हैं। इस अवसर पर संजय कामरा व विकास कुमार, राजेंद्र ब्रह्मदत्त, रामेश्वर, सुभाष सिवानी, सतपाल, सोमबीर, मुंशी राम, राजू मिस्त्री, राजकुमार, अमित, विनीता, पुष्पा, बिमला व राजबाला आदि मौजूद रहे।

