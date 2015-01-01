पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड 19 अपडेट:जिले में 24 घंटे में कोरोना के रिकाॅर्ड 111 केस मिले, 3 संक्रमितों की मौत

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
  • जिले में कुल संक्रमित हुए 4451, मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 72 पर पहुंचा, प्रभावित इलाकों से 1155 लोगों के सैंपल लिए

शहर में तीन और कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई, जिससे संक्रमितों की मौत का आंकड़ा 72 हो गया। वहीं मंगलवार को जिले में एक दिन में रिकार्ड 111 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। जिले में लगातार फैल रहे संक्रमण को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग भी चिंतित नजर आ रहा है। पिछले दस दिनों से तेजी से फैलते जा रहे संक्रमण का मुख्य कारण त्योहारों पर बाजारों में बढ़ रही भीड़ व 80 प्रतिशत लोगों के मास्क लगाने व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना न करने को माना जा रहा है।

विद्यानगर निवासी कोरोना संक्रमित 102 वर्षीय प्रताप सिंह नामक व्यक्ति की उपचार के दौरान मंगलवार को मौत हो गई। संक्रमित प्रताप सिंह होम आइसोलेट थे। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम सूचना पर घर पहुंची और शव को अंतिम संस्कार के लिए मुक्तिधाम लेकर आए। जहां नप कर्मचारियों ने शव का अंतिम संस्कार किया। कोविड-19 टीम ने मृतक व्यक्ति के परिवार के सभी सदस्यों के सैंपल लेकर जांच की तो सभी चार सदस्यों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली।

लोहड बाजार निवासी 62 वर्षीय कोरोना संक्रमित महिला बिमला गोयल की मंगलवार को हिसार स्थित अग्रोहा मेडिकल कॉलेज में उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। बुखार व सांस लेने में दिक्कत होने पर 19 अक्टूबर को सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था। जहां 20 अक्टूबर को रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। हालत में सुधार न होने पर 25 अक्टूबर को अग्रोहा मेडिकल रेफर किया गया। जहां उपचार के दौरान मंगलवार सुबह सवा पांच बजे दम तोड़ दिया। इसे अलावा सेनी मोहल्ला निवासी 37 वर्षीय संक्रमित ललित नामक व्यक्ति ने उपचार के दौरान अग्रोहा मेडिकल कॉलेज में दम तोड़ दिया।

मरीज की दादरी गेट पर किराना स्टोर की दुकान है। मरीज को खासी व सांस लेने में दिक्कत थी। इसके चलते 6 नवंबर को हिसार के एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था। जहां कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली। इसके चलते 7 नवंबर को अग्रोहा मेडिकल कॉलेज में रेफर कर दिया गया। जहां मंगलवार को उपचार के दौरान उसने दम तोड़ दिया। तीनों शवों का मंगलवार को नप कर्मचारियों ने मुक्तिधाम में अंतिम संस्कार किया।

जिले में सक्रिय मरीजों की संख्या हुई 524

मंगलवार को जिले में एक दिन में रिकार्ड 111 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। इससे जिले में कोरोना का ग्राफ 4451 की ऊंचाई पर पहुंच गया है। राहत की बात यह है कि मंगलवार को ठीक हुए 40 सहित अभी तक 3855 मरीज स्वस्थ्य हो चुके हैं। एक्टिव केस 524 हैं। विभाग की तरफ से प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में लगातार स्क्रीनिंग व सैंपलिंग अभियान जारी है। 1155 और लोगों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए गए। विभाग अभी तक जिलेभर में 96 हजार 555 लोगों के सैंपल ले चुका है। पिछले दस दिनों से जिले में संक्रमण फैलने की रफ्तार तेज हो गई। दस दिनों में 15 संक्रमितों की मौत हुई और 643 नए मरीज मिले है, जबकि 381 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। पिछले दस दिनों में संक्रमण बढ़ने का मुख्य कारण बाजरों में भीड़ बढ़ने के अलावा मास्क न लगाने व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना न करने को माना जा रहा है। त्योहारी सीजन में बाजरों, बैंकों, बस स्टैंड आदि क्षेत्रों में लोगों के आवागमन के कारण भीड़ बढ़ रही है लेकिन अधिकतर लोग कोविड 19 के नियमों का पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं।

