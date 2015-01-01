पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:लचर कार्यप्रणाली वाले विभागों की रिपोर्ट भेजी जाएगी सरकार के पास, अच्छा काम करने वाले होंगे सम्मानित

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
  • डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य ने सीएम विंडो और एसएमजीटी पोर्टल की समीक्षा कर दिए निर्देश

डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य की अध्यक्षता में मंगलवार को लघु सचिवालय स्थित डीआरडीए सभागार में सीएम विंडो व एसएमजीटी पोर्टल की समीक्षा बैठक हुई। डीसी आर्य ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि अच्छा कार्य करने वाले विभागों को सम्मानित किया जाएगा तथा लचर कार्यप्रणाली वालों से जवाब तलब किया जाएगा और उसकी रिपोर्ट सरकार के पास भेजी जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि विभागाध्यक्ष स्वयं रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करें। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि सीएम विंडो पर लंबित शिकायतों का निपटारा अतिशीघ्र करें और शिकायतें लंबित न रहें।

समीक्षा के दौरान डीसी ने निर्देश दिए कि सीएम विंडो व एसएमजीटी पर आने वाली शिकायतों का निर्धारित समय में निपटारा किया जाना चाहिए ताकि भिवानी का बेहतर रैंक हो। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे शनिवार को पोर्टल चैक करें और पांच से अधिक शिकायतों वाले विभाग रविवार को आयोजित होने वाली बैठक में भाग लेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि अवैध कब्जा हटवाने, वैध कब्जा दिलाने या अतिक्रमण हटाने संबंधित शिकायतों में जरूरत हो तो पुलिस सहायता या ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट की नियुक्ति करवाकर कार्रवाई करें।

उन्होंने कहा कि नई शिकायत लंबित न बने और लंबित शिकायत का शीघ्र निवारण हो। इस अवसर पर महेश कुमार, सिटीएम मनोज कुमार दलाल, सीएमजीजीए आयुष सिंघल, कृषि विभाग के उप निदेशक डॉ. आत्माराम गोदारा और डीडीपीओ राम सिंह सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद रहे। डीसी आर्य ने कहा कि नोडल ऑफिसर प्रतिदिन सीएम विंडो का पोर्टल चैक करें। शिकायतों को लंबित न रखें। उन्होंने कहा कि गत वर्ष के दौरान की कोई भी शिकायत बिना समाधान के नही रहनी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि अधिकारी अपनी जिम्मेदारी समझें और इन शिकायतों को गंभीरता से लें।

उन्होंने मार्केटिंग बोर्ड, एलडीएम, बिजली निगम, नगर परिषद,नगर पालिका, विकास एवं पंचायत विभाग, राजस्व विभाग, सिंचाई विभाग, सिंचाई विभाग, रोजगार विभाग, खाद्य एवं पूर्ति विभाग, आबकारी एवं कराधान, स्वास्थ्य विभाग, पुलिस विभाग सहित विभिन्न विभागों की समीक्षा की और निर्देश दिए कि सीएम विंडो व एसएमजीटी पोर्टल पर आने वाली शिकायतों का निर्धारित समय में निपटारा करें। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि शिकायतों के निपटारे के बाद एटीआर अपलोड करने में भी किसी प्रकार की गलती न करें। बैठक के दौरान सिटीएम मनोज कुमार दलाल ने बताया कि एलडीएम की तरफ सबसे अधिक समस्याएं अंडर टेकन हैं। इसी प्रकार से बिजली निगम की तरफ एसएमजीटी पोर्टल पर सबसे अधिक समस्याएं हैं और मार्केट कमेटी की तरफ सबसे अधिक ओवरड्यू समस्याएं हैं।

