खेलकूद:प्रोफेशनल बॉक्सिंग में रोनित बजरंगी ने अफगानिस्तान के बॉक्सर को नॉकआउट कर किया भिवानी का नाम रोशन

भिवानी42 मिनट पहले
सेवा नगर स्थित कुसुमेश्वर महादेव मंदिर सेवा नगर में भारत माता सेवा चेरिटेबल ट्रस्ट सिद्ध बाबा शंकरगिरि धर्मार्थ ट्रस्ट के तत्वावधान में बॉक्सर रोनित बजरंगी को सम्मानित किया गया। माई महाराज ने बताया कि चंडीगढ़ में प्रो बॉक्सिंग में अफगानिस्तान के बॉक्सर को नॉक आउट कर भिवानी का नाम रोशन किया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि आज का युवा खेल के प्रति लगन और मेहनत के बलबूते पर अपने देश का नाम रोशन कर रहा है। युवा के अंदर जब खेल की भावना जागृति होती है तो वो नशे से अपने आप दूर हो जाते हैं और अपने शरीर व मष्तिक को मजबूत करते है। बजरंग दल के जिला संयोजक अजीत कुमार और जिला सह संयोजक ललित बजरंगी ने बताया कि बजरंग दल युवाओं के अंदर देश भक्ति की भावना जगाने का काम करता है।

कृष्ण कौशिक बने शाखा अध्यक्ष व शशि प्रकाश लोहान बने सचिव

भारतीय रेलवे को कभी भी निजी हाथों में नहीं जाने देंगे, क्योंकि रेलवे को यदि निजी हाथों में दे दिया गया तो लाखों कर्मचारी बेघर होंगे। लेकिन कर्मचारी यूनियन ने किसी भी सूरत में रेलवे का निजीकरण नहीं होने देंगे। यह बात मंगलवार काे भिवानी के रेलवे स्टेशन पर हिसार शाखा की एक विशेष बैठक में अध्यक्ष पद संभालने के बाद कृष्ण कौशिक ने कही। उन्होंने कहा कि रेलवे को बचाने के लिए कर्मचारी हर आंदोलन करने को तैयार है। मंगलवार काे भिवानी रेलवे स्टेशन पर हिसार शाखा की सभा की।

इसकी अध्यक्षता मंडल से आए मंडल सहायक मंत्री देवेन्द्र यादव व मंडल उपाध्यक्ष पुष्कर चोयल ने की। सभा में आए सभी रेल कर्मचारी व यूनियन पदाधिकारी ने सर्वसम्मति से शाखा का गठन किया। कृष्ण कौशिक को शाखा अध्यक्ष व शशि प्रकाश लोहान को शाखा सचिव चुना गया। राजेश वर्मा व विकास व ज्ञानशेवर गुप्ता काे सहायक सचिव और प्रवीण कुमार, सुधीर लखेरा, मुकेश जखाड़, कुलदीप खन्ना उपाध्यक्ष व सुरेश कुमार को कोषाध्यक्ष चुना गया है।

