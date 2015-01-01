पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मर्डर:हेतमपुरा के सेल्समैन की गोली मारकर हत्या, राहगीरों ने समझा हादसे में घायल, पुलिस कर रही पूछताछ

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
अमित का फाइल फोटो।
  • भिवानी सब्जी मंडी में स्थित खाद बीज भंडार की दुकान पर करता था काम

बहल मार्ग स्थित गांव टिटानी व हेतमपुरा के बीच अज्ञात युवकों ने बीती रात बाइक सवार सेल्समैन की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। आरंभ में राहगीरों व परिजनों ने समझा कि सेल्समैन सड़क दुर्घटना में लगी चोट के कारण घायल हुआ है लेकिन जब चिकित्सकों ने जांच की तो पता चला कि घायल की मौत सड़क दुर्घटना में नहीं पीठ के बाईं तरफ गोली लगने से हुई है। गोली पीठ में बाईं कंधे के नीचे लगी और सिने से निकल गई।

मृतक युवक के पिता ने पुलिस के सामने दो युवकों पर पुत्र की हत्या करने का शक जाहिर किया है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। गांव हेतमपुरा निवासी 23 वर्षीय अमित भिवानी सब्जी मंडी स्थित एक खाद बीज भंडार पर काउंटर सेल्समैन के तौर पर कार्य करता था और हर रोज देर शाम बाइक से अपने घर हेतमपुरा जाता था। गुरुवार रात लगभग आठ बजे वह दुकान से बाइक पर अपने घर के लिए चला था। लगभग साढ़े आठ बजे जब वह टिटानी व हेतमपुरा के बीच पहुंचा तो किसी ने उसको गोली मार दी। इसके बाद शायद वह बाइक समेत सड़क पर गिर पड़ा।

राहगीरों ने सड़क दुर्घटना समझकर उसे उपचार के लिए सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। सूचना पर परिजन भी मौके पर पहुंचे और चिकित्सकों ने जांच के बाद मृत घोषित कर दिया। जांच करने पर पता चला कि युवक की मौत सड़क दुर्घटना में लगी चोट के कारण नहीं बल्कि गोली लगने से हुई है। मामले की सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। सूचना मिलने पर जुई चौकी प्रभारी विद्यानंद पुलिस बल के साथ रात को सिविल अस्पताल में पहुंचे। शुक्रवार सुबह सिविल अस्पताल में शव का दो सदस्यीय चिकित्सकीय बोर्ड ने पोस्टमार्टम किया। शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया है।

ये लगाए पिता ने आरोप

मृतक अमित के पिता पवन कुमार ने बताया कि अमित हर रोज गांव से भिवानी सब्जी मंडी स्थित बीज भंडार की दुकान पर आता-जाता था। रात को जब वह घर वापस आ रहा था तो उसके बेटे की हेतमपुरा के नजदीक गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। उसे दो युवकों पर बेटे की हत्या करने का संदेह है। जिनमें एक युवक भिवानी निवासी व एक युवक हेतमपुरा निवासी है।

केस दर्ज कर जांच की शुरू

गांव हेतमपुरा के पास अमित नामक युवक की अज्ञात व्यक्तियों ने गोली मारकर हत्या की है। अमित के पिता पवन ने दो युवकों पर हत्या का संदेह जाहिर किया है। दोनों युवक अमित के मित्र बताए जा रहे हैं। युवकों से पूछताछ के बाद ही मामले की सच्चाई सामने आएगी। फिलहाल पुलिस ने हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। -विद्यानंद, इंस्पेक्टर, थाना प्रभारी, जुई।

