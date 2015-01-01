पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भिवानी बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव:सत्यजीत भिवानी, सुरेंद्र लोहारू और राकेश बने तोशाम बार के प्रधान

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
एडवोकेट सत्यजीत पिलानिया 215 मत लेकर भिवानी बार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान चुने गए। जबकि सोमबीर 631 वोट लेकर उप प्रधान व राजेश कुमार यादव 320 वोट के साथ सचिव चुने गए। इसके अलावा एडवाेकेट सुरेंद्र चाैधरी लोहारू बार के व एडवोकेट राकेश नेहरा तोशाम बार के प्रधान चुने गए। शुक्रवार को बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव में 944 वोट पोल हुए और 14 रिजक्ट हुए।

चुनाव में एडवोकेट सत्यजीत पिलानिया 215 वोट लेकर प्रधान चुने गए। उन्होंने एडवोकेट युधिष्ठर वत्स को 13 वोट के अंतर से हराया। युधिष्ठर को 202 वोट मिले। इसके अलावा प्रधान पद के लिए एडवोकेट संजीव तंवर को 156, मेहरचंद सांगवान को 129, रविंद्र शर्मा को 126 व महिला एडवोकेट मुकेश तंवर ने 102 मत हासिल किए।

उप प्रधान पद के लिए एडवोकेट सोमबीर सिंह ने 356 मतों से जीत हासिल की। उन्होंने 631 मत हासिल किए, जबकि उनके प्रतिद्वंदी हनुमान प्रसाद को 275 मत मिले। सचिव पद के लिए एडवोकेट राजेश यादव व संजीत तंवर के बीच काटे का मुकाबला देखने को मिला। जिसमें राजेश यादव ने 6 वोट से जीत हासिल की। उन्हें 320 वोट मिले जबकि उनके प्रतिद्वंद्धि संजीव तंवर को 314 मत मिले। विजय सिंह दहिया को 298 मत मिले।

