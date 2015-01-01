पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एग्जाम:सेकंडरी व सीनियर सेकंडरी एक दिवसीय परीक्षा 16 को

भिवानी3 घंटे पहले
हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड की ओर से सेकंडरी एवं सीनियर सेकंडरी (शैक्षिक) एक दिवसीय परीक्षा 16 जनवरी को करवाई जा रही है। ऐसे परीक्षार्थी जिन द्वारा अतिरिक्त विषय की परीक्षा दी जानी है, वह परीक्षार्थी 17 दिसंबर से बोर्ड की अधिकारिक वेबसाइट www.bseh.org.in पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

बोर्ड अध्यक्ष प्रो. जगबीर सिंह एवं सचिव राजीव प्रसाद ने बताया कि जो परीक्षार्थी सेकंडरी एवं सीनियर सेकंडरी की जनवरी में संचालित होने वाली एक दिवसीय परीक्षा में अतिरिक्त विषय की परीक्षा देना चाहते हैं, ऐसे परीक्षार्थियों को विशेष अवसर दिया जाता है। वह बिना विलम्ब शुल्क सहित 17 दिसंबर से 31 दिसंबर तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

उनके लिए परीक्षा शुल्क 1750 रुपये निर्धारित किया गया है। परीक्षा समाप्ति उपरान्त फोटो, हस्ताक्षर सम्बन्धित त्रुटि ठीक नहीं की जाएगी। अन्तिम तिथि उपरान्त कोई भी आवेदन स्वीकार नहीं किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि परीक्षार्थी ऑनलाइन आवेदन फार्म की हार्ड कापी व जिस दस्तावेज के आधार पर आवेदन किया गया है।

उन दस्तावेजों की सत्यापित कापी दस्ती,पंजीकृत डाक द्वारा सहायक सचिव एवं सहायक निदेशक हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड हांसी रोड भिवानी-127021 के पते पर भिजवाएं अन्यथा अनुक्रमांक जारी नहीं किया जाएगा। ऑनलाइन आवेदन करते समय किसी प्रकार की तकनीकी कठिनाई आने पर बोर्ड की अधिकारिक वेबसाइट www.bseh.org.in पर दिए गए हेल्पलाइन नंबर 01664-254300 एवं 01664-254309 पर सम्पर्क करते हुए समाधान करवाना सुनिश्चित करें।

