सख्ती:सफाई से पहले व बाद में भेजनी पड़ेगी साइट की फोटो, सड़क पर पड़ी निर्माण सामग्री होगी जब्त

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दीपावली पर शहर को रोशन करने को लेकर सोमवार रात को शहर का दौरा करते डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य।
  • डीसी ने सात दिन में दूसरी बार शहर का निरीक्षण कर लिया व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा

नगरपरिषद के अधिकारियों को अब शहर में सुबह व दोपहर को कचरा उठवाने से पहले व बाद में मौके से फोटो लेकर प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के वाट्स एप ग्रुप में डालने होंगे। साथ ही हुडा सेक्टर समेत पूरे शहर व बाजार में दीपावली से पहले हर सड़क, चौराहे व गली को स्ट्रीट लाइट से रोशन करना होगा। इस संबंध में डीसी ने बीती रात शहर का निरीक्षण कर नप अधिकारियों को आदेश जारी किए।

डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य सात दिन में शहर का दो बार निरीक्षण कर चुके हैं। वे नप, बिजली, पब्लिक हेल्थ आदि विभागों के साथ मीटिंग कर अधिकारियों को स्ट्रीट लाइट, सफाई आदि व्यवस्थाओं को दुरुस्त करने के सख्त आदेश जारी कर चुके हैं। सात दिन पहले डीसी को शहर में कई स्थानों पर गंदगी, सड़कों पर भवन निर्माण सामग्री मिली थी। सरकुलर रोड के डिवाइडर टूटे हुए थे। स्ट्रीट लाइटें बंद थीं। डीसी ने अधिकारियों को व्यवस्था तुरंत दुरुस्त करने के निर्देश दिए थे, लेकिन स्ट्रीट लाइट ठेकेदार को छोड़कर किसी ने आदेशों की पालना नहीं की।

किन कार्यों और आदेशों के प्रति अधिकारियों ने नहीं दिखाई गंभीरता

  • प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में नहीं हुई सफाई व कूड़े का उठान।
  • सड़कों व फुटपाथों पर पड़ी भवन निर्माण सामग्री नहीं हटवाई गई।
  • बाजरों व सरकुलर रोड के दोनों तक अवैध अतिक्रमण की भरमार है लेकिन डीसी के आदेश के बाद भी नप ने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की।
  • सराय चौपटा, बिचला बाजार, जैन चौक आदि मुख्य बाजारों
  • में भी सफाई व्यवस्था नहीं हो रही।

निरीक्षण के बाद अफसरों को क्या आदेश दिए

  • डीसी ने सोमवार रात साढ़े नौ बजे शहर का निरीक्षण किया। सबसे पहले वे हांसी गेट पर पहुंचे और सफाई व स्ट्रीट लाइट व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया। इसके बाद पुराना बस स्टैंड होते हुए रोहतक गेट, वहां से राधा स्वामी सत्संग भवन के सामने से नया बस स्टैंड पहुंचे। जहां पर स्ट्रीट लाइट जलती दिखाई दी।
  • राधास्वामी सत्संग भवन के सामने अवैध रूप से रखी गई निर्माण सामग्री पड़ी दिखाई दी। जिसे एक सप्ताह पहले डीसी के आदेशों के बावजूद नप अधिकारियों ने नहीं हटवाया था। डीसी ने इस हटवाने के नप को कड़े निर्देश दिए।
  • अधिकारी रोहतक गेट से बावड़ी गेट, दादरी गेट, हनुमान गेट व पतराम गेट होते हुए लोहारू रोड आरओबी के पास पहुंचे। डीसी ने बावड़ी गेट व हनुमान गेट क्षेत्र में दुकानों के सामने किए गए अवैध अतिक्रमण को हटवाने के निर्देश दिए। निरीक्षण के दौरान लोहारू रोड आरओबी पर स्ट्रीट लाइटें बंद मिली।
  • डीसी ने देवीलाल चौक व ऑटो मार्केट क्षेत्र का भी निरीक्षण किया। ऑटो मार्केट में सड़क के साथ जर्जर गाड़ियों का कबाड़ पड़ा देखा, जिसे तुरंत हटवाने के आदेश दिए।
  • डीसी देवसर चुंगी, दिनोद गेट, घंटाघर चौक होते हुए वापस हांसी गेट पहुंचे। यहां से फिर वे सराय चौपटा, बिचला बाजार, जैन चौक क्षेत्र पहुंचे व सफाई व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया। जहां गंदगी देखकर अधिकारियों को व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने व कूड़ा उठान से पहले व बाद में फोटो लेकर वाट्स एप ग्रुप में डालने के निर्देश दिए।
  • डीसी ने अधिकारियों को सख्त निर्देश दिए कि दीपावली से पहले पहले सरकुलर रोड समेत शहर के हर चौराहे, गली व सड़कें रोशनी से जगमग नजर आनी चाहिए।
  • शहर में जहां-जहां लाइट सही नहीं हैं वहां तुरंत प्रभाव से व्यवस्था करवाए। इस दौरान नप अधिकारियों के अलावा एसडीएम महेश कुमार भी उनके साथ थे।
