गुस्सा:सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज की फीस बढ़ोतरी के निर्णय के खिलाफ राज्य सरकार का पुतला फूंक लगाए नारे

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

हरियाणा सरकार की ओर से सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज की फीस 53 हजार से बढ़ाकर 10 लाख प्रतिवर्ष और पूरे कोर्स की फीस 40 लाख रुपये करने के निर्णय के खिलाफ छात्र संगठन एआईडीएसओ ने दिनोद गेट पर राज्य सरकार का पुतला फूंककर नारे लगाए। संगठन ने सरकार से मांग की कि इस फीस वृद्धि को तुरंत वापस लिया जाए।

एआईडीएसओ के प्रदेश सचिव उमेश कुमार ने कहा कि सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज में फीस वृद्धि होने से प्रदेश के 85 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा छात्र मेडिकल की पढ़ाई नहीं कर पाएंगे जिससे वे शिक्षा के अधिकार से भी वंचित हो जाएंगे। मेडिकल फीस 40 लाख करने से गरीब छात्र और आम जनता डॉक्टर बनने का सपना तक भी नहीं देख सकेंगे। केवल अमीर घर के छात्र ही डॉक्टर बनेंगे। नई शिक्षा नीति 2020 और एनएमसी के पूरी तरह से लागू होने के बाद ये फीस वृद्धि और भी बढ़ेगी। इससे स्वास्थ्य शिक्षा और चिकित्सा के निजीकरण, व्यवसायीकरण और व्यापारीकरण को और बढ़ावा मिलेगा।

राज्य उपाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार ने कहा कि यह फीस वृद्धि नही खुली लूट है। सरकार के इस कदम से सरकार के असली चेहरे का पर्दाफाश हो गया। इसलिए छात्र संगठन एआईडीएसओ छात्रों, शिक्षकों डॉक्टरों व आम जनता से अपील करता है कि सरकार के इस जन विरोधी, शिक्षा व स्वास्थ्य विरोधी कदम के खिलाफ एकजुट होकर आवाज उठाए। इस अवसर पर नवीन, आयुष, नवल, अमित, पंकज, सपना, कालू, परमजीत, अनुष्का, साक्षी और ईशा आदि छात्र माैजूद रहे।

