पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बुक सेलर एंड स्टेशनर्स एसोसिएशन का फैसला:हर रविवार को बंद रहेंगी स्टेशनरी और किताबों की दुकानें

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बुक सेलर एंड स्टेशनर्स एसोसिएशन ने रविवार को किताबों व स्टेशनरी की दुकानों को बंद रखने का फैसला लिया है। कुछ दिन पहले बुक सेलर एंड स्टेशनर्स एसोसिएशन की जनरल बॉडी की मीटिंग हुई थी जिसमें सभी सदस्यों की सहमति और बहुमत से एसोसिएशन के कुछ नियम बनाए थे जिसमें सभी दुकानदारों के स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखते हुए साप्ताहिक अवकाश के रूप में रविवार को दुकान बंद रखने का फैसला लिया।

एसोसिएशन के सचिव मनीष गुरेजा ने बताया कि 76 में से सात दुकानदारों ने साप्ताहिक अवकाश रविवार के बंद करने के निर्णय पर दोबारा विचार करने के लिए एसोसिएशन को लिखित पत्र दिया था जिस पर एसोसिएशन की कार्यकारिणी ने पुनः समीक्षा की और बहुमत के साथ यह फैसला लिया कि कोविड-19 के बढ़ते प्रभाव को कम करने के लिए सभी दुकानदारों को सप्ताह में कम से कम एक दिन का आराम करना चाहिए। रोजाना दुकानों के बंद करने का समय भी निर्धारित किया गया। सर्दियों में रात्रि आठ बजे व गर्मियों में साढ़े आठ बजे किताबों व स्टेशनरी की दुकानें बंद हो जाएंगी।

प्रधान अमित बंसल ने बताया कि हम अन्य व्यापारिक एसोसिएशन और प्रशासन से मिलकर अनुरोध करेंगे कि वे भी साप्ताहिक अवकाश घोषित करें जिससे सभी व्यापारी और उनके यहां काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों को भी एक दिन का आराम मिल सके। बैठक में रमेश सिंघल, अमित बंसल, अनुराग मनचंदा, मनीष गुरेजा, अतुल गुप्ता, दीपक नहारिया, कृष्ण गोपाल आर्य, अनिल पोपली व उमेश गोयल उपथित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें