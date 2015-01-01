पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्व:25 को देवउठनी एकादशी से 11 दिसंबर तक रहेंगे शादी-विवाह के 8 श्रेष्ठ मुहुर्त

  • 15 दिसंबर से मलमास, 17 जनवरी से गुरु, 11 फरवरी को शुक्र होंगे अस्त

दीपावली पर्व के उपरांत अब लोगों की नजर बैंड, बाजा और बारात पर टिक गई है और 25 नवंबर को इसकी शुरूआत भी हो रही है। लगभग पांच महिनों की खामोशी के बाद अब कानों में शहनाई की गूंज सुनाई देनी शुरू हो जाएगी। ज्योतिर्विद पं. कृष्ण कुमार शर्मा नांवा ने बताया कि देवउठनी एकादशी को भगवान शयन के बाद जगते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि विवाह शुभ मुहूर्त में किया जाएं तो जीवन साथी जीवनभर एक-दूसरे के साथ सुखी रह पाते हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि हिन्दू धर्म के अनुसार देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन जब भगवान विष्णु शयनावस्था से उठते हैं, उसके बाद ये ही मांगलिक कार्यक्रमों का आरंभ होते हैं। इस बार 25 नवंबर को होने वाली देवउठनी एकादशी को भगवान शयन के बाद जग रहे हैं जिसके साथ ही शादी आदि मांगलिक कार्यों की शुरूआत हो जाएगी। इस दिन से ही शादी, मुंडन, गृह प्रवेश आदि शुभ कार्य फिर से आरंभ हो जाएंगे।

लॉकडाउन की वजह से ठप पड़े लग्नोत्सव के कार्य भी अब अनलॉक के साथ जोर पकड़ने लगे हैं। अत: कई महीनों से शादी-विवाद को लेकर इंतजार करते आ रहे लोग अब पूरे जोर से तैयारियों में जुट गए हैं और बैंड-बाजा के साथ बाराती भी तैयार हो गए हैं। देवउठनी एकादशी के मुहूर्त पर 200 से अधिक शादियों के मंडप सजेंगे।

शर्मा नांवा ने बताया कि इस बार नवंबर माह में 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी के अलावा 27, 29 व 30 नवंबर को विवाह आदि के शुभ मुहूर्त हैं। दिसंबर माह में 7, 9, 10 व 11 दिसंबर को विवाह आदि के शुभ मुहूर्त हैं। इसके उपरांत 15 दिसंबर से धनु राशि में सूर्य का प्रवेश होने से मलमास आरंभ हो जाएगा जो 13 जनवरी तक जारी रहेंगे। अत: मलमास में शुभ कार्य वर्जित माने गए हैं।

नांवा ने बताया कि यूं तो शादी ब्याह के मुहूर्त जनवरी से प्रारंभ हो जाते हैं, मगर साल 2021 में मांगलिक कार्यों के लिए अप्रैल तक का इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। 15 दिसंबर से धनु राशि में सूर्य प्रवेश होने से मलमास आरंभ हो जाएगा जो 13 जनवरी तक जारी रहेंगे। 17 जनवरी को गुरु ग्रह अस्त हो जाएंगे जो 15 फरवरी को उदय होंगे। वहीं 11 फरवरी से शुक्र ग्रह अस्त हो जाएंगे जो 20 अप्रैल को उदय होंगे। इस तरह 15 दिसंबर से 24 अप्रैल तक विवाह मुहूर्त नहीं रहेंगे। हालांकि 16 फरवरी को बसंत पंचमी, 15 मार्च को फुलेरा दूज पर अबूझ मुहूर्त वाला दिन होने से अति आवश्यक होने पर विवाह किया जा सकता है।

