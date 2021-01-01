पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:प्रेमनगर में मेडिकल कॉलेज की मांग को लेकर धरना कमेटी डीसी से मिली

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
गांव प्रेमनगर में मेडिकल कॉलेज निर्माण व चौ. बंसीलाल विश्वविद्यालय में क्षेत्र के युवाओं को नौकरियों एवं शैक्षणिक सीटों में आरक्षण की मांग को लेकर 25 वें दिन भी ग्रामीणों का धरना जारी रहा। सोमवार को धरना कमेटी को डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य ने बातचीत के बुलाया। मामले में डीसी के आश्वासन के बाद ग्रामीणों ने सीबीएलयू के घेराव का कार्यक्रम 31 जनवरी तक स्थगित कर दिया है।

धरने पर सोमवार को महिलाएं भी पहुंची। गांव की तरफ से दान दी गई जमीन पर ही मेडिकल कालेज का निर्माण करवाए जाने की मांग को लेकर ग्रामीण एक जनवरी से धरने पर बैठे हुए हैं। सोमवार को धरना कमेटी मामले के संबंध में बातचीत के लिए डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य से मिली। डीसी ने कमेटी को आश्वासन दिया कि एक सप्ताह के अंदर 30 जनवरी तक वे मुख्यमंत्री व चिकित्सा शिक्षा एवं अनुसांधान विभाग के साथ कमेटी की बैठक करवाएंगे।

इस आश्वासन के बाद ग्रामीणों ने सीबीएलयू के घेराव काे एक सप्ताह तक स्थगित कर दिया और धरना पहले के तरह ही जारी रखने का फैसला लिया। धरने को गांव मंढाणा से डीपीई सतबीर, रिसालदार करतार सिंह, एडवोकेट कुलदीप मंढाणा, पुर से सरपंच शेरसिंह दहिया, विजय प्रधान, गंगाराम अत्री, सूबे सिंह, गांव जाटू लुहारी से दिपेश सारसर, गांव धनाना से हवा सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

