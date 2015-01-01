पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जमकर खरीदारी:शादियों के शुभ मुहूर्त पर चार दिन में बाजार का कारोबार पहुंचा 93 करोड़

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भिवानी। घंटाघर चौक से सराय चौपटा की ओर खरीददारी के लिए मार्केट में मौजूद लोगों की भीड़।
  • फर्नीचर, इलेक्ट्रोनिक आइटम, कपड़ा व परचून के सामानों की लोग कर रहे जमकर खरीदारी, देवउठनी एकादशी से शुरू होगा शादियों के शुभ मुहूर्त

देवउठनी एकादशी 25 नवंबर से 11 दिसंबर तक होने वाले शादी समारोह के लिए लोगों ने कोरोना कॉल को पीछे छोड़ते बाजारों में जमकर खरीदारी की। 4 दिन में लगभग 93 करोड़ का कारोबार हुआ है, जोकि एक रिकॉर्ड है।

शादी के लिए फर्नीचर, इलेक्ट्रोनिक आइटम, कपड़ा व परचून के सामान का व्यापार पिछले चार दिनों में ही लगभग 70 करोड़ पहुंच गया है। खास बात यह है कि लोगों पर शादी समारोह का चाव इस कदर चढ़ा हुआ है कि वह बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण की परवाह न करते हुए बाजारों में खरीददारी के लिए उमड़ रहे हैं। इसके चलते सोमवार को दिनभर बाजारों व सरकुलर रोड पर जाम की स्थति बनी रही।

दिवाली के बाद से ही लोगों ने शादी समारोह के लिए खरीददारी शुरू कर दी थी लेकिन अब शादी का समय नजदीक आने पर लोगों ने फर्नीचर, इलेक्ट्रोनिक आइटम, कपड़ा व परचून के सामान की खरीददारी शुरू कर दी है। जिले में पांच महीने बाद पहले शुभ मुहूर्त पर 25 नवंबर को लगभग 250 वर-वधु परिणय सूत्र में बंधेंगे।

शादी में लड़की पक्ष की तरह से बेड, सोफा, टेबल, फ्रीज, कूलर, एसी, एलईडी आदि इलेक्ट्रोनिक वस्तुएं देने की वर्षों पुरानी परंपरा है। इसके चलते बाजारों में शादी के शुभ मुहूर्तों के समय इन वस्तुओं का करोड़ों का व्यापार होता है। इसी परंपरा के चलते बाजारों में खरीददारों की भीड़ उमड़ रही हैं।

बाजरों में ये रही स्थिति : बाजारों में सोमवार को खरीददारों की भीड़ उमड़ने से दिनभर जाम की स्थिति बनी रही। घंटाघर से सराय चौपटा, बिचला बाजार, बर्तन बाजार व कपड़ा मार्केट में लोगों को पैर रखने की जगह नहीं मिल रही थी। एक-एक दुकान में 20 से 35 लोग खरीददारी करते हुए दिखाई दे रहे थे। शादी समारोह के लिए फर्नीचर व इलेक्ट्रोनिक सामान के खरीददारों के कारण नया बाजार में वाहनों के जाम की समस्या बनी रही।

कल होंगी 250 से अधिक शादियां, फर्नीचर का 15 तो 40 करोड़ हुए कपड़ों का बिजनेस

शादी के लिए फर्नीचर की रिकार्ड खरीददारी हो रही हैं। सोफा की कीमत 20 से 30 हजार रुपये है। इसके अलावा बेड, अलमारी, मेज, संदूक, सूटकेस आदि की कीमत भी लगभग 40 से 60 हजार रुपये है। इसके अलावा फर्नीचर की अन्य वस्तुएं शामिल है। जिले में 25 नवंबर को लगभग 250 शादियां है। फर्नीचर का व्यापार लगभग 15 करोड़ रुपये का हुआ है।

इलेक्ट्रोनिक वस्तुओं का व्यापार पिछले चार दिन में लगभग 13 करोड़ को पार कर गया है।

सबसे ज्यादा तेजी साड़ी, लहंगा चुन्नी व गर्म वस्त्रों की बिक्री हो देखने को मिल रही है, जिनका व्यापार चार दिनों में लगभग 40 करोड़ रुपये का हुआ है।

लोगों ने दिवाली पर आभूषणों की जमकर खरीदारी की थी। हालांकि अब भी लोग शादी समारोह के लिए आभूषण खरीद रहे हैं लेकिन फिलहाल आभूषण का व्यापार अन्य दिनों की तुलना में कम है। चार दिन में लगभग दस करोड़ का व्यापार हुआ है।

परचून के सामान की भी रिकार्ड खरीददारी हो रही हैं।

ये कहना है व्यापारी का

रामा साड़ी सेंटर के संचालक प्रवीण गर्ग ने बताया कि इस बार नवंबर का महीना बिक्री के हिसाब से बीते 5 सालों में रिकॉर्ड है।

नगर व्यापार मंडल के प्रधान भानूप्रकाश ने बताया कि बाजारों में भीड़ है। कपड़ा, फर्नीचर, इलेक्ट्रोनिक वस्तुएं व परचून के सामान की ज्यादा खरीददारी हो रही हैं। व्यापार अच्छा चल रहा हैं।

दुकानों और बाजारों में 99 प्रतिशत लोग नहीं करे थे सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना

बाजरों में खरीददार खरीदने में व दुकानदार वस्तुएं बेचने में लगा हुआ था। अधिकतर लोग सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नहीं कर रहे थे। हालांकि बाजारों में 60 प्रतिशत लोग मास्क लगाने की पालना करते हुए दिखाई दिए। इसके बावजूद 40 प्रतिशत लोग अब भी मास्क लगाने के नियम को नहीं अपना रहे थे। ऐसे में जिले में बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार कम होने की बजाए आने वाले दिनों में और बढ़ने की आशंका है।

