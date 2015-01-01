पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सैनिक सम्मान के साथ अंतिम विदाई:पवन की शहादत पर देश को गर्व, अंतिम दर्शन के लिए उमड़ा दिनोद

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
  • दार्जिलिंग में शहीद हुए बीएसएफ के जवान पवन कुमार को पैतृक गांव में सैनिक सम्मान के साथ अंतिम विदाई

दार्जिलिंग में शहीद हुए बीएसएफ के जवान पवन कुमार को बुधवार को उनके पैतृक गांव दिनोद में सैनिक सम्मान के साथ अंतिम विदाई दी। जिला प्रशासन की तरफ से एसडीएम महेश कुमार व डीएसपी वीरेंद्र सिंह ने शहीद के पार्थिव शरीर पर पुष्प चक्र अर्पित कर अपनी श्रद्धांजलि दी। सांसद धर्मबीर सिंह भी दिनोद पहुंचे और शहीद पवन कुमार को नमन किया। इससे पहले बीएसएफ वाहन में तिरंगे में लिपटे शहीद पवन कुमार के पार्थिव शरीर को गांव के चारों तरफ घुमाया गया।

गांव दिनोद निवासी बलवान सिंह के पुत्र बीएसएफ जवान 31 वर्षीय पवन कुमार दार्जिलिंग में तैनात थे। तैनाती के दौरान ही उन्होंने देश के लिए अपने प्राण न्यौछावर कर दिए। बुधवार को बीएसएफ के वाहन में शहीद पवन कुमार का पार्थिव शरीर सुबह करीब 9 बजे भिवानी शहर पहुंचा। युवाओं के काफिले के साथ उन्हें गांव दिनोद ले जाया गया। शहीद पवन अमर रहे, जब तक सूरज-चांद रहेगा, पवन तेरा नाम रहेगा आदि गगनभेदी नारों के साथ बीएसएफ का वाहन गांव दिनोद पहुंचा।

गांव में प्रवेश करने के साथ ही पवन कुमार के पार्थिव शरीर पर ग्रामीणों ने फूलों की बरसात कर उन्हें नमन किया। पवन को नमन करने वालों की भीड़ इतनी अधिक थी कि गांव के चारों तरफ से घर तक पहुंचने में एक घंटा से भी ज्यादा समय लगा। बीएसएफ वाहन के आगे-आगे युवाओं की गाड़ी चल रही थी जिस पर वंदेमातरम, मेरा रंग दे बसंती चोला और संदेशे आते हैं आदि देशभक्ति गीत चल रहे थे। गांव दिनोद से कोहाड़ जाने वाले सड़क मार्ग पर तालाब के पास पवन कुमार के पार्थिव शरीर को सुपुर्द-ए-खाक किया गया।

दिल्ली छावला कैंप से आई बीएसएफ की टुकड़ी ने शहीद पवन कुमार को अपने शस्त्र झुकाकर व हवा में गोली दागकर गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया। इस अवसर पर पूर्व विधायक शशि रंजन परमार, जिला सैनिक बोर्ड से कल्याण अधिकारी महेंद्र सिंह, सरपंच राजपाल सिंह, जिला पार्षद मनोज यादव, पूर्व सरपंच सतबीर सिंह, हरि सिंह सांगवान, अमरसिंह हलवासिया, अशोक ढोला, दिलबाग सिंह निमड़ी, युवा कल्याण संगठन के संरक्षक कमल प्रधान, पूर्व सरपंच विनोद कुमार, सूबेदार अतर सिंह, मन्नु नंबरदार, राजेश जांगड़ा सहित अनेक गणमान्य नागरिकों ने पवन कुमार को श्रद्धांजलि दी।

