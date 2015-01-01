पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:दाखिलों से वंचित रहे विद्यार्थियों को कॉलेजों में प्रवेश दिलाने के लिए जानी प्राचार्यों की राय

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
डीआरडीए सभागार में जिला के कॉलेज प्राचार्यों की बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य।
  • डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य ने डीआरडीए सभागार में जिले के कॉलेज प्राचार्यों के साथ की बैठक

डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य ने कॉलेज प्राचार्यों की बैठक ले कर ग्रामीण व शहरी क्षेत्र में कॉलेजों में दाखिला पाने से वंचित रहे विद्यार्थियों को प्रवेश दिलाने के बारे में विचार-विमर्श किया। डीसी ने प्रत्येक कॉलेज के प्रतिनिधि से उनकी राय जानी कि किस प्रकार से दाखिलों से वंचित रहे विद्यार्थियों को कॉलेजों में प्रवेश मिल सकता है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि दाखिलों से वंचित रहे छात्र-छात्राओं की पढ़ाई अधूरी रह जाती है। पढ़ाई पूरी न करने के कारण वे अपना लक्ष्य हासिल नहीं कर पाते।

उन्हाेंने कहा कि सरकार का प्रयास है कि ग्रामीण अंचल में भी छात्र-छात्राएं उच्च शिक्षा से वंचित न रहें, इसी के चलते ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में नए-नए कॉलेज खोले जा रहे हैं। लेकिन फिर भी अनेक विद्यार्थी दाखिलों से वंचित रहे हैं। उन्हाेंने कहा कि हमें ऐसी योजना पर काम करना होगा जिससे वंचित रहे विद्यार्थियों को उनकी इच्छानुसार विषयों के आधार पर कॉलेजों में प्रवेश मिल सके। डीसी को एक राय में बताया कि ग्रामीण अंचल में दाखिलों को लेकर कोई समस्या नहीं रहती है।

उन्होंने बताया कि वर्तमान में युवा साइंस विषयों को कम चुनते हैं और अधिकतर आर्ट फैकल्टी में प्रवेश ले रहे हैं। इससे शहरी क्षेत्र में केवल आर्ट फैकल्टी में समस्या बनती है। ज्यादातर विद्यार्थी आर्ट को चुनते हैं जिससे मेरिट भी उच्ची जाती है। उन्होंने बताया कि यदि शहरी क्षेत्र में आर्ट में 15 से 20 प्रतिशत और नॉन मेडिकल में 10 से 15 प्रतिशत सीटें बढ़ा दी जाएं तो शेष रहे विद्यार्थियों को प्रवेश मिल जाएगा।

इसी प्रकार से ग्रामीण अंचल में यदि कॉलेजों में कॉ-एजुकेशन कर दी जाए तो छात्राओं के साथ-साथ छात्रों को दाखिलों में परेशानी नहीं रहेगी और शहरी क्षेत्र में दबाव कम होगा। डीसी आर्य ने कॉलेजों के प्रतिनिधियों से कहा कि वे एक प्रस्ताव बनाकर उनके पास भेजें जिसे सरकार के पास भेजा जाएगा।

इस अवसर पर सीबीएलयू से सहायक रजिस्ट्रार अतुल गोयल, प्राचार्य सुधीर शर्मा, प्राचार्य दिनेश कुमार, प्राचार्य सुरेश धायल, प्राचार्या डाॅ. रजनी राघव, प्राचार्य डॉ. राकेश भारद्वाज, असिस्टेंट प्रो. राजेश कुमार, विनीत सिंह, डॉ. राजकुमार, प्राचार्या डॉ. सुधा चौहान व जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी अजीत सिंह श्योराण मौजूद रहे।

