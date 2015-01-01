पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:पीजी कोर्सेज में एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया शुरू सात दिसंबर तक होंगे ऑनलाइन आवेदन

भिवानी3 घंटे पहले
  • 14 को जारी होगी मेरिट लिस्ट, उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने जारी किया शेड्यूल

पीजी कक्षाओं में एडमिशन लेने के लिए शेड्यूल का इंतजार कर रहे विद्यार्थियों के लिए गुड न्यूज है। उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से पीजी कक्षाओं के कोर्स के लिए एडमिशन शेड्यूल जारी किया दिया है। 24 नवंबर से विद्यार्थी पीजी कोर्स में एडमिशन के लिए सात दिसंबर तक पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट कोर्स के लिए विद्यार्थी आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

14 दिसंबर को कॉलेज की ओर से पीजी कोर्स की मेरिट लिस्ट ऑनलाइन जारी की जाएगी। प्रिंसिपलों काे एडमिशन के लिए काॅलेजाें की वेबसाइट पर अपलाेड पात्रता शर्तें दी जाएंगी। खाली सीटें रहने पर वेटिंग लिस्ट में फिजिकल काउंसलिंग 31 दिसंबर को होगी।

दिसंबर में शुरू हो सकती हैं कोर्स की कक्षाएं

दिसंबर में पीजी कोर्स की कक्षाएं शुरू हो सकती हैं। 18 दिसंबर तक विद्यार्थी पीजी कोर्स में एडमिशन ले सकेंगे। इस बार विद्यार्थियों के पास सेमेस्टर में काफी कम समय में सिलेबस को कवर करना होगा। क्योंकि दिसंबर के आखिर से जनवरी माह में धुंध का सीजन शुरू हो जाता है। इस कारण विद्यार्थियों को अपना सिलेबस ज्यादा ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं से ही कवर करना पड़ सकता है।

वेबसाइट से ले सकते हैं जानकारी

उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग के शेड्यूल अनुसार ऑनलाइन आवेदन करके एडमिशन लिया जा सकता है। विद्यार्थी एडमिशन संबंधी जानकारी कॉलेजों की वेबसाइट से ले सकेंगे। -प्रो.रेखा शर्मा, नोडल ऑफिसर, राजीव गांधी राजकीय महिला महाविद्यालय

