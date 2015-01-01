पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक में निर्णय:निजी विद्यालयों के कंधों पर होगी परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने की जिम्मेदारी

बवानी खेड़ा2 घंटे पहले
राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय बवानीखेड़ा में खंड के तमाम निजी विद्यालयों में कार्यरत कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटरों की मीटिंग का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें उप-जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी नरेश महता, एपीसी परमेश्वर शर्मा ने शिरकत की। मीटिंग को सुई कलस्टर के स्कूल सूचना प्रबंधक जगदीप भाकर ने संबोधित किया।

उप-जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी नरेश महता, एपीसी परमेश्वर शर्मा ने बताया कि विभाग परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने को लेकर सख्त है इसलिए जो भी आदेश मिले है उन्हें तुरंत पूरा करने का काम करें। जगदीप भाकर ने बताया कि सभी स्कूलों की आईडी बनेगी व पासवर्ड जारी किया जाएगा जिसके माध्यम से उन्हें विद्यालय में पढ़ रहे बच्चों की फैमिली आईडी बनानी होगी।

