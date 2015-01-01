पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय जल जीवन मिशन:पेड़-पौधे लगाकर उनकी सुरक्षा और देखभाल करना प्रत्येक व्यक्ति का दायित्व: चरणदास

भिवानी3 घंटे पहले
भारत सरकार के राष्ट्रीय जल जीवन मिशन व प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से अपना पानी अपनी विरासत अभियान के तहत मंगलवार काे पेड़ पौधों को खाद पानी देकर सुरक्षा की। सामाजिक संस्था युवा जागृति एवं जनकल्याण मिशन ट्रस्ट व नेताजी सुभाष चन्द्र बोस युवा जागृत सेवा समिति के द्वारा पर्यावरण संरक्षण जन जागरूकता अभियान के दूसरे चरण के तहत लगाए गए पेड़ पौधों की खाद पानी देकर सुरक्षा की गई। संस्था के द्वारा हनुमान जोहड़ी मंदिर धाम स्थित श्रीराम वाटिका मे लगाए गए पौधों को संरक्षण दिया, ताकि यह पौधे सर्दी के मौसम में खराब न हो। ये पौधे जिला प्रशासन, वन विभाग, मंदिर परिसर, डीसी एवं विधायक के द्वारा जंगल प्रोजेक्ट एवं वन महोत्सव के तहत लगाए गए थे।

इस अवसर पर सांसद धर्मबीर सिंह के जन्मोत्सव पर उनके समर्थकों ने भी पौधारोपण किया। अभियान के संयोजक महंत चरण दास महाराज ने कहा कि संस्था के द्वारा हर वर्ष पर्यावरण की सुरक्षा को लेकर इस प्रकार का विशेष अभियान चलाया जाता है,जो पौधे वन महोत्सव व अन्य अभियानों के तहत लगाए जाते हैं उनकी सुरक्षा को लेकर सर्दी के मौसम में विशेष अभियान चलाया जाता है। यह अभियान तीन माह तक चलेगा।

अभियान के मुख्य सूत्रधार राष्ट्रीय युवा पुरस्कार अवार्डी अशोक कुमार भारद्वाज ने कहा कि जल एवं पर्यावरण संरक्षण व कोविड-19 की जागरूकता को लेकर उनकी संस्थाओं का गर्मी के मौसम में भी जनसंदेश पांच माह तक रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह विशेष अभियान दिसंबर से फरवरी माह तक चलेगा जिसके तहत लोगों को पर्यावरण से जोड़ा जाएगा और पर्यावरण की सुरक्षा को लेकर अपील की जाएगी। इस अवसर पर ध्यानदास महाराज, रामनिवास शर्मा, योगाचार्य डॉ. अनिल शास्त्री, वैद्य श्वेतकेतु आयुर्वेदाचार्य, हरीश, कपिल डागर, अशोक कुमार भारद्वाज, अशोक मिस्त्री व सुशील आदि माैजूद रहे।

