डेटशीट जारी:एक से होंगे कक्षा तीसरी से 9वीं और 11वीं के असेस्मेंट टेस्ट

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
  • अवसर एप पर असेस्मेंट के प्रश्न 24 घंटों (प्रात: 8 बजे से अगले दिन की सुबह 8 बजे तक) के लिए रहेंगे उपलब्ध

हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा निदेशालय की ओर से कक्षा तीसरी से 9वीं तथा 11वीं के लिए स्टूडेंट असेस्मेंट टेस्ट (सैट) अवसर एप के माध्यम से ही करवाए जाएंगे। इसके लिए निदेशालय की ओर से डेटशीट भी जारी कर दी गई है। ये टेस्ट एक फरवरी से शुरू हो जाएंगे।

अवसर एप पर पेपर करने के लिए विद्यार्थियों को दिक्कत नहीं आए, इसके लिए दिसंबर माह के पाठ्यक्रम में से केवल वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्न ही आएंगे। निदेशालय की ओर से सभी जिला शिक्षा अधिकारियों के साथ ही अन्य अधिकारियों को जारी किए गए पत्र अनुसार विद्यार्थियों के लिए अवसर एप पर असेस्मेंट के प्रश्न 24 घंटे (प्रात: 8 बजे से अगले दिन की सुबह 8 बजे तक) के लिए उपलब्ध रहेंगे, ताकि विद्यार्थी अपनी सुविधा अनुसार अर्थात जिस समय उनके पास मोबाइल उपलब्ध हो, वह उस समय सैट की परीक्षा दे सकें।

विद्यालय मुखियाओं को भी निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं कि वे अध्यापकों के सहयोग से अपने-अपने विद्यालयों में अवसर एप के माध्यम से पेपर करवाना निर्धारित करें। डीपीसी नरेश महता ने बताया कि शिक्षा निदेशालय ने स्टूडेंट असेस्मेंट टेस्ट का शेड्यूल जारी कर पत्र भेज दिया है।

अवसर एप पर मूल्यांकन परीक्षा के प्रश्न 24 घंटे तक उपलब्ध रहेंगे, सुबह 8 बजे से अगले दिन की सुबह 8 बजे तक छात्र इन प्रश्नों को देख सकेंगे। ऐसे में विद्यार्थियों के पास सुविधानुसार समय चुनने की भी छूट होगी। अवसर एप पर पेपर करने के लिए विद्यार्थियों को दिक्कत नहीं आए इसके लिए दिसंबर माह के पाठ्यक्रम में से केवल वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्न ही आएंगे।

परीक्षा के लिए बनाया गया शेड्यूल

एक फरवरी को पहले दिन तीसरी और चौथी के गणित और पर्यावरण अध्ययन की परीक्षा होगी। दो फरवरी को हिंदी और अंग्रेजी की परीक्षा होगी। तीन फरवरी से 5वीं और छठी की परीक्षाएं शुरू होंगी। तीन फरवरी को पांचवीं कक्षा के गणित, पर्यावरण अध्ययन और छठी कक्षा के गणित और अंग्रेजी, चार फरवरी को पांचवीं कक्षा के हिंदी, अंग्रेजी और छठी कक्षा के विज्ञान और हिंदी विषयों के पेपर होंगे।

पांच फरवरी को छठी कक्षा का सामाजिक अध्ययन और सातवीं कक्षा के गणित और अंग्रेजी की परीक्षाएं होंगी। छह फरवरी को सातवीं कक्षा के विज्ञान, हिंदी और आठवीं कक्षा के गणित और अंग्रेजी विषयों के पेपर होंगे। आठ फरवरी को सातवीं कक्षा के सामाजिक अध्ययन और आठवीं के विज्ञान और हिंदी विषयों की परीक्षा होगी। 9 फरवरी को आठवीं का सामाजिक अध्ययन और 9वीं कक्षा की गणित और हिंदी का पेपर होगा। इसी तरह डेटशीट के हिसाब से 10वीं व अन्य कक्षा के पेपर शुरू होंगे।

