बेखौफ बदमाश:पुलिस लाइन में एएसआई के क्वार्टर से 5 लाख के जेवर व कैश ले गए चोर

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
  • बेटियों की शादी के लिए कुछ दिन पहले तैयार कराए थे जेवर

न्यू पुलिस लाइन में एएसआई के क्वार्टर से चोर लगभग साढ़े पांच लाख कीमत के आभूषण व नकदी चोरी कर ले गए। एएसआई ने अपनी दो बेटियों की शादी के लिए आभूषण रखे हुए थे। पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ चोरी का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। एएसआई मुकेश ने बताया कि वह पुलिस लाइन स्थित तीन मंजिले भवन की सबसे ऊपर की मंजिल पर बने क्वाटर नंबर 76 बीडब्ल्यूएन में परिवार समेत रहता है और वह लघु सचिवालय स्थित एसपी कार्यालय में प्रवाचक कल्याण निरीक्षक के पद पर तैनात हैं।

उसने कुछ दिन पहले ही अपनी दो लड़कियों की शादी के लिए आभूषण तैयार करवाए थे। उसने व उसकी पत्नी ने आभूषण क्वार्टर में दीवान बेड के अंदर रखे थे। उसी दिन वह और उसकी बेटी अपने गाव भैणी सुरजन चले गए थे तथा पत्नी, छोटी लड़की व 14 वर्षीय बेटा घर पर ही थे। दिन में लगभग तीन बजे क्वार्टर का दरवाजा खुला हुआ था। इसी दौरान उसकी पत्नी स्नानघर में थी और बच्चे एक कमरे में थे।

शायद इसी दौरान चोर क्वाटर में घुसे और चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम देकर फरार हो गए। मकान में कोई सामान बिखरा हुआ नही था। इसके चलते उन्हें अगले दिन जब आभूषण संभाले तभी पता चला कि आभूषण व नकदी चोरी हुई है। इसके बाद अलमारी में जांच की तो लगभग 15 हजार रुपये गायब थे।

मुकेश ने बताया कि चोर मकान से सोने की दो चैन, चार अंगूठी, सोने के चार जोड़ी बाले, चांदी की तीन जोड़ी पाजेब, चांदी की पांच जोड़ी चुटकी तथा 15 हजार रुपये चोरी कर ले गए। उसे लगभग साढ़े पांच लाख रुपये का नुकसान हुआ है। मामले की शिकायत पुलिस को दी और आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर आभूषण व नकदी बरामद करने की मांग की है। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर मामले की जांच की और अज्ञात के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 457 व 380 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

