मिलेगी सजा:सेल्समैन हत्याकांड के तीन आरोपी गिरफ्तार, हेतमपुरा-टटानी के बीच मार दी थी गोली

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
हेतमपुरा व टिटानी के बीच 15 दिन पहले सेल्समैन की गोली मारकर हत्या करने के मामले में पुलिस ने तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों को पूछताछ के लिए न्यायालय में पेश कर एक दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर लिया गया है। पांच नवंबर देर शाम हेतमपुरा निवासी अमित की गांव हेतमपुरा व टिटानी के बीच अज्ञात युवकों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी।

अमित भिवानी सब्जी मंडी में एक खाद बीज की दुकान पर सेल्समैन की नौकरी करता था और वह बाइक पर अपने घर जा रहा था। इसी दौरान मौका पाकर हत्यारोपियों ने उसे गोली मार दी थी। पुलिस ने मृतक अमित के पिता की शिकायत पर अज्ञात के खिलाफ हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की। मामले की जांच सीआईए टीम को सौंपी गई थी। सीआईए व एफएसएल की टीम ने मौके का निरीक्षण कर महत्वपूर्ण साक्ष्यों का आकलन किया गया और टीम ने एसपी सुमेर प्रताप सिंह के निर्देश पर जांच पड़ताल आगे बढ़ाई।

सीआईए स्टाफ इंचार्ज इंस्पेक्टर योगेश कुमार व एसआई मुरारीलाल के नेतृत्व वाली टीमों ने सूचनाओं व साक्ष्यों के आधार पर जांच आगे बढ़ाई और 20 नवंबर को देर शाम मामले में शामिल तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया। आराेपियों की पहचान गांव खारी कुई निवासी चंद्रकांत व सोनू तथा ढाणी राय सिंह निवासी दीपक को गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस ने चंद्रकांत व सोनू को रोहतक रोड मिनी बायपास स्थित त्रिवेणी के पास से तथा दीपक को तोशाम बाइपास से गिरफ्तार किया है।

चरित्र पर शक के चलते की थी हत्या

आरोपियों से आरंभिक पूछताछ के बाद पुलिस ने खुलासा किया कि अमित के चरित्र पर शक होने के चलते ही आरोपियों ने उसकी हत्या की थी। पुलिस अभी आरोपियों से पूछताछ कर रही हैं। आरोपियों ने दो दिन पहले ही अमित की हत्या की साजिश रच ली थी। आरोपी भिवानी से ही अमित के पीछे लगे थे और मौका पाकर सुनसान क्षेत्र देखकर हेतमपुरा व टिटानी के बीच गोली मारकर उसकी हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गए थे।

