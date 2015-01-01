पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेलकूद:तिगड़ाना टाइगर ने परमहंस टाइगर को चार के मुकाबले पांच गोल से हराया

भिवानी23 मिनट पहले
  • तिगड़ाना के बाबा परमहंस खेल स्टेडियम में शुरू हुई हॉकी प्रतियोगिता, बेस्ट खिलाड़ी रहा निखिल

तिगड़ाना के बाबा परमहंस खेल स्टेडियम में मंगलवार से शुरू हुई हॉकी प्रतियोगिता के आरंभिक मैच में तिगड़ाना तय टाइगर्स ने परमहंस टाइगर्स को चार के मुकाबले 5 गोलों से हराकर अगले दौर में प्रवेश किया। हॉकी खिलाड़ी रहे रविंद्र भोलू व नरेश कुमार की स्मृति में आयोजित दो दिवसीय प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ हवलदार धीरज व कर्णदीप काला ने किया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता विनोद पिंकू द्वारा की गई। उन्होंने कहा कि रविंद्र भोलू व नरेश ने अपने समय में हॉकी में तिगड़ाना का नाम राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर रोशन किया था।

इस प्रकार के हॉकी आयोजनों से ग्रामीण स्तर पर छुपी हुई प्रतिभाओं को बाहर आने का अवसर प्राप्त होता है। प्रतियोगिता का पहला मैच तिगड़ाना टाइगर्स व बाबा परमहंस राइडर्स के मध्य खेला गया। मैच के 5 वें मिनट में तिगड़ाना टाइगर्स की तरफ से पहला गोल अनु द्वारा किया। टीम ने दोबारा से हमला करते हुए मैच के सातवें मिनट में अन्नु ने दूसरा गोल कर अपनी टीम का स्कोर 2-0 कर दिया। मैच के 8 वें मिनट में बाबा परमहंस राइडर की टीम की तरफ से खेलते हुए जर्सी नंबर 8 में प्रीतम ने पहला गोल कर स्कोर 2-1 पर ला दिया।

मैच के 10 वें मिनट में तिगड़ाना राइडर्स की टीम के खिलाड़ी राहुल ने बेहतरीन खेल प्रदर्शन करते हुए एक गोल कर अपनी टीम का स्कोर और 3-1 कर लिया। बाबा परमहंस राइडर्स की तरफ से दूसरा गोल 11 वें मिनट में अमन द्वारा किया गया और अपनी टीम का स्कोर 3-2 कर दिया। मध्यांतर के बाद बाबा परमहंस राइडर्स की टीम ने आक्रमक खेल प्रदर्शन करते हुए अभिषेक द्वारा बेहतरीन गोल कर अपनी टीम का स्कोर 3-3 पर ला दिया।

मैच के 22 वें मिनट में तिगड़ाना टाइगर्स के अन्नु द्वारा एक बेहतरीन गोल कर अपनी टीम का स्कोर 4 -3 कर दिया, मैच के 28 वीं मिनट में बाबा परमहंस राइडर्स के अमन द्वारा गोल कर अपनी टीम को 4-4 कर दिया। मैच के अंतिम चरण में निखिल द्वारा एक बेहतरीन गोल कर अपनी टीम का स्कोर 5-4 कर दिया और प्रथम मैच तिगड़ाना टाइगर्स ने जीत लिया। प्रथम मैच के बेस्ट खिलाड़ी के रूप में निखिल को चुना गया। इस अवसर पर कर्मवीर हॉकी कोच, विजेंद्र कालु , प्रवीन तंवर, भरत शर्मा नेवी , दीपू जांगड़ा अनिल परमार जिला प्रधान करणी सेना, राजेश कुमार, पंकज परमार, रवि जांगड़ा, राहुल, दीवान, दीक्षित गौरी व खेल प्रेमी उपस्थित थे।

