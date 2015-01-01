पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एग्जाम:शहर में आज 2,666 विद्यार्थी देंगे नेशनल टैलेंट सर्च एग्जाम, सुबह 10 से 12 एमएटी व 1:30 से 3:30 तक होगा एसएटी

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
10वीं कक्षा में पढ़ रहे उच्च बौद्धिक एवं शैक्षिक क्षमता वाले छात्रों की पहचान के लिए नेशनल टैलेंट सर्च एग्जाम (एनटीएसई) आयोजित किया जा रहा है। इस बार प्रदेश स्तरीय लेवल-1 की परीक्षा रविवार को आयोजित होगी। जिला मुख्यालय भिवानी में बनाए 11 परीक्षा केंद्राें पर सर्वाधिक 2,666 छात्र परीक्षा देंगे, जबकि जिला महेंद्रगढ़ में बनाए गए सर्वाधिक 12 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर 2,507 छात्र ही परीक्षा देंगे। इस परीक्षा के बाद प्रदेश के टॉप 186 विद्यार्थी लेवल-2 की राष्ट्रीय स्तरीय परीक्षा में शामिल होंगे।

बता दें कि हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड भिवानी की ओर से प्रदेश के सभी जिला शिक्षा अधिकारियों के नाम जारी पत्र में बताया गया है कि एनटीएसई लेवल-1 परीक्षा 13 दिसंबर को मेंटल एबिलिटी टेस्ट (एमएटी) प्रात: 10 बजे से 12 बजे तक और स्कोलास्टिक एप्टीट्यूड टेस्ट (एसएटी) दाेपहर डेढ़ बजे से साढ़े तीन बजे तक दाे चरणाें में जिला मुख्यालयाें पर संचालित की जा रही है। लेवल-1 की परीक्षा पास करने पर विद्यार्थी को हजार रुपये प्रतिमाह मिलेंगे। जबकि दोनों लेवल की परीक्षाएं पास करने वाले कक्षा 10वीं के विद्यार्थियों को 11वीं से लेकर पीएचडी तक की पढ़ाई के दौरान छात्रवृत्ति मिलेगी। जबकि जून 2021 में इस परीक्षा में चयनित 186 प्रतिभाशाली विद्यार्थियों की लेवल-2 की परीक्षा एससीईआरटी की जाएगी।

शहर में इन विद्यालयों में बनाए 11 परीक्षा केंद्र

1. आर्य कन्या हाई स्कूल, दिनोद गेट, 2. राजकीय कन्या वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय, नजदीक सिविल अस्पताल, 3. राजकीय कन्या वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय, नजदीक सिविल अस्पताल, 4. सेठ किरोड़ीमल रावमा विद्यालय, हांसी गेट, 5. एसएसडी सी.से. स्कूल, सराय चौपटा, 6. श्रीमती फूला देवी गर्ल्स सी.से.स्कूल, पतराम गेट, 7. टीआईटी सी.से.स्कूल, तोशाम रोड, 8. वैश्य सी.से. स्कूल, दिनोद गेट, 9. पंडित सीताराम शास्त्री बाल गर्ल्स सी.से.स्कूल, महम गेट, 10. जनसेवा विद्या विहार हाई स्कूल, नई अनाजमंडी, 11. जनसेवा विद्या विहार हाई स्कूल, नई अनाजमंडी।

प्रदेश में यहां बने 139 केंद्र

अंबाला, भिवानी, चरखी दादरी, फरीदाबाद, फतेहाबाद, गुरुग्राम, हिसार, झज्जर,जींद, कैथल, करनाल, कुरूक्षेत्र, महेंद्रगढ़, नूहं, पलवल, पंचकुला, पानीपत, रेवाड़ी, रोहतक, सिरसा, सोनीपत व यमुनानगर।

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व मास्क लगाना हाेगा अनिवार्य

परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा आरंभ होने से 30 मिनट पहले परीक्षा केन्द्र पर पहुंचे। परीक्षार्थियों को कोविड-19 महामारी के दृष्टिगत सरकार द्वारा जारी हिदायतों की पालन करते हुए परीक्षा केन्द्र पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग एवं मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य होगा।

