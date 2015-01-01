पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुरक्षा बढ़ाने की मांग:सेक्टर-23 में दो मकानाें के बाहर खड़ीं दो कारें चोरी, लोगों ने एसपी को सौंपा ज्ञापन

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
सेक्टर 23 से चोर बीती रात मकानों के बाहर खड़ी दो गाड़ी चोरी कर ले गए। पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ चोरी का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। उधर सेक्टर में गाड़ी चोरी की घटनाओं को लेकर सेक्टर वासी एसपी से मिले और चोरों को गिरफ्तार कर गाड़ियां बरामद करने की मांग की। चोर सेक्टर-23 निवासी सुरेंद्र कुमार की मकान नंबर 772 के बाहर खड़ी स्विफ्ट वीडीआई कार चोरी कर ले गए।

सुरेंद्र कुमार ने पुलिस शिकायत में बताया कि उसने अपनी गाड़ी मकान के सामने खड़ी की थी। सुबह उठाकर देखा तो गाड़ी नहीं मिली। काफी तलाश के बाद भी चोर व गाड़ी का कोई सुराग नहीं मिला। इसके बाद मामले की शिकायत पुलिस को दी। इसके अलावा चोर सेक्टर 23 निवासी मान सिंह गोदारा के मकान नंबर 677 के बाहर खड़ी उनकी अरटिगा गाड़ी चोरी कर ले गए। पुलिस शिकायत में मान सिंह ने बताया कि उन्होंने रात नौ बजे अपनी गाड़ी घर के बाहर खड़ी की थी। सुबह पांच बजे घर के बाहर देखा तो गाड़ी नहीं मिली। मामले की शिकायत पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ चोरी का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

सेक्टर में बढ़ती गाड़ी चोरी की घटनाओं के विरोध में गुरुवार को सेक्टर-13 व 23 की रेजिडेंशियल वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी एसपी सुमेर प्रताप सिंह से मिले और चोरों को गिरफ्तार कर गाड़ियां बरामद करने की मांग की। एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी रामनिवास शर्मा, करण सिंह, महेंद्र सिंह श्योराण, रामचंद्र धारीवाल आदि ने बताया कि रात को सेक्टर-23 से चोर मकानों के बाहर खड़ी दो गाड़ियां चोरी कर ले गए। इसके अलावा दो महीने पहले चोर सेक्टर-13 से मकान के बाहर खड़ी एक गाड़ी चोरी कर ले गए थे। जिनका अभी तक कोई सुराग नहीं लगा है। उन्होंने पुलिस अधिकारी से सेक्टर में रात्रि गश्त बढ़ाने व गाड़ियां बरामद करने की मांग की। मौके पर ही एसपी सुमेर प्रताप सिंह ने संबंधित पुलिस चौकी प्रभारी से बात कर गाड़ी चोर गिरोह की तलाश करने व सेक्टर में रात के समय पुलिस सुरक्षा बढ़ाए जाने के आदेश दिए।

