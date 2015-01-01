पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:दो और कोरोना पॉजिटिव की मौत, 34 नए केस मिलने से 5074 हुए कुल संक्रमित

भिवानी4 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में अब तक 86 संक्रमितों की जा चुकी है जान, 4598 मरीज हो चुके हैं ठीक, सक्रिय रोगियों की संख्या 390

कोरोना संक्रमित दो मरीजों की और मौत हो गई। इससे मरने वालों की संख्या 86 हो गई है, जबकि गुरुवार को 34 नए संक्रमित मिलने से जिले में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 5074 पर पहुंच गया है। राहत की बात यह है कि 103 संक्रमित मरीज और ठीक हुए हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने गुरुवार से लोगों की सुविधा के लिए उनकी कोरोना सैंपल रिपोर्ट उनके मोबाइल पर एसएमएस मैसेज के माध्यम से भेजना शुरू कर दिया है।

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा हैं। गुरुवार को खाड़ी मोहल्ला निवासी 68 वर्षीय संक्रमित मदनलाल की मौत हो गई। वह कुछ दिनों से बीमार थे। इसके चलते उन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया। गुरुवार को मुक्तिधाम में शव का अंतिम संस्कार किया गया है। इसके अलावा गांव धनासरी चंदवास निवासी संक्रमित बुजुर्ग की उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। मरीज को कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने पर 5 नवंबर को अग्रोहा मेडिकल में भर्ती करवाया गया था। जहां 19 नवंबर को उपचार के दौरान मरीज ने दम तोड़ दिया।

निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आने पर भी मोबाइल पर मिलेगा मैसेज
स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने गुरुवार से जिले में लोगों को उनकी कोरोना सैंपल रिपोर्ट एसएमएस के माध्यम से उनके मोबाइल पर भेजना शुरू कर दिया है। पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट आने के अलावा जिस व्यक्ति की सैंपल रिपोर्ट निगेटिव मिल रही है उसकी रिपोर्ट भी एसएमएस से भेजी जा रही है। गुरुवार को जिन 34 लोगों की सैंपल रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली है उनकी रिपोर्ट एसएमएस से उनके मोबाइल पर भेजी गई है। इसी तरह से जिन गुरुवार को जिन 586 लोगों की सैंपल निगेटिव आई है, उनके पास भी उनकी रिपोर्ट एसएमएस से भेजी गई है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने यह सुविधा संक्रमण समय में लोगों को रिपोर्ट के लिए सिविल अस्पताल में न आना पड़े इसलिए लागू की है।

शुरू कर दी है एसएमएस की सुविधा
सीएमओ डॉ. सपना गहलावत ने बताया कि विभाग जिस व्यक्ति का कोरोना सैंपल लिया जाएगा उसकी रिपोर्ट उसके मोबाइल पर भेजी जाएगी। यह सुविधा गुरुवार से शुरू की गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व मास्क का उपयोग बेहद जरूरी है। विभाग की तरफ से गुरुवार को 900 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं। जिले में अब 390 कोरोना एक्टिव संक्रमित मरीज हैं। अभी तक 4598 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं।

