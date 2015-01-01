पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:20 हजार से अधिक पेंशनधारकों के जीवन प्रमाणपत्र किए अपलोड

भिवानी2 दिन पहले
  • जिला खजाना अधिकारी कार्यालय परिसर में खुला दरबार

डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य के निर्देश पर जिला खजाना अधिकारी कार्यालय परिसर में खजाना कार्यालय की ओर से ओपन दरबार लगाया गया है, जिसमें पेंशन धारकों के जीवन प्रमाण पत्र लिए जा रहे हैं। पिछले एक नवंबर से अब तक 20 हजार से भी अधिक अधिकारी,कर्मचारी पेंशन धारकों के जीवन प्रमाण पत्र अपलोड किए जा चुके हैं। उल्लेखनीय है कि तीन दिन पहले डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य ने जीवन प्रमाणपत्र कार्य का निरीक्षण किया था।

निरीक्षण के दौरान उन्होंने यहां पर कार्य रहे कर्मचारियों को निर्देश दिए थे कि वे अधिक से अधिक पेंशनधारकों को जीवन प्रमाणपत्र के बारे में जानकारी दें ताकि खजाना से जुड़े पेंशनधारक अपना जीवन प्रमाणपत्र जमा करवा सकें। यह खुला दरबार जारी है और पेंशन धारक कर्मचारी व अधिकारियों के जीवन प्रमाणपत्र लिए जा रहे हैं। जीवन प्रमाण पत्र ले रहे जिला खजांची जगवंत दून ने बताया कि एक नवंबर से अब तक 20 हजार से भी अधिक लोगों के जीवन प्रमाण पत्र अपलोड किए जा चुके हैं। प्रतिदिन सुबह से शाम कार्यालय समय तक जीवन प्रमाण पत्र लिए जा रहे हैं।

यहां पर आने वाले लोगों को जीवन प्रमाण पत्र भरने के बारे में पूरी जानकारी दी जा रही है। यदि किसी प्रमाण पत्र भरने में परेशानी हो तो उसकी मदद की जाती है। उन्होंने बताया कि हर साल एक नवंबर से 30 नवंबर तक जीवन प्रमाण पत्र देना होता है। यदि कोई पेंशनधारक जीवन प्रमाणपत्र नहीं देता है तो उसकी पेंशन बंद हो जाती है।

जीवन प्रमाण-पत्र में पीपीओ नंबर, आधार नंबर, खाता संख्या नंबर एवं मोबाइल नंबर देना होता है। इसी प्रकार से यदि किसी पेंशनधारक की मृत्यु हो जाती है तो उसके आश्रितों को उसका मृत्यु प्रमाण-पत्र देना होता है। दून ने कहा कि खजाना से संबंधित पेंशन धारक अपना जीवन प्रमाणपत्र जरूर जमा करवाएं अन्यथा उनकी पेंशन रुक जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि उनके अलावा खजाना कार्यालय से सुरेश, आकाश, पूनम व जितेन्द्र की इस कार्य के लिए ड्यूटी लगाई गई है।

