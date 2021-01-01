पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेताओं समेत एक दर्जन गांवों के ग्रामीण पावर ग्रिड के टावर लगाए जाने पर मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर डीसी से मिले। डीसी को सौंपे ज्ञापन में ग्रामीणों ने सरकार को चेतावनी दी कि अगर टॉवरों का मुआवजा जल्द नहीं दिया गया तो ग्रामीण आंदोलन को तेज कर देंगे।

सेवानिवृत आयुक्त आरके गोयल, वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी नेता परमजीत सिंह मड्डू, सतबीर नम्बरदार, अमर सिंह हालवास, सूबे सिंह सोमवार को गांव हालुवास, निमड़ीवाली, रूपगढ, नंदगांव अजीतपुर, नवा, धिराणा, गोविंदपुरा, ढाणा नरसान व ढाणा लाडनपुरा आदि गांव के लोगों के साथ लघु सचिवालय पहुंचे और डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य को ज्ञापन सौंपा।

कांग्रेस नेताओं ने बताया कि विधायिका किरण चौधरी ने किसानों के खेतों में बिना मुआवजा दिए लगाए जा रहे टावरों के संबंध में डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य से बातचीत की है। ज्ञापन में बताया कि जिन किसानों के खेतों में पावर ग्रिड की तरफ से टावर लगाए जा रहे है, कंपनी उनके टावरों की मुआवजा राशि किसानों को नहीं दे रही है। जब किसान उनसे मुआवजा की मांग करते है तो कंपनी अधिकारी पुलिस बुलाकर किसानों पर नाजायज कार्रवाई करवा रही है।

उन्होंने ज्ञापन में किसानों को 15 लाख रुपये प्रति टावर के हिसाब से मुआवजा दिलाए जाने की मांग की तथा मुआवजा राशि न मिलने तक टावर न लगाए जाए। ग्रामीणों ने अधिकारी से समस्या का जल्द समाधान करवाने की मांग की। इस मौके पर बलबीर गिल, हरिसिंह सांगवान, दिलबाग सिंह, सतबीर नम्बरदार, पूर्व सरपंच सूबे सिंह, पूर्व सरपंच जागेराम, कुलबीर शास्त्री, लीला ठेकेदार, रघबीर , मनोज सरपंच, सत्यवान सरपंच आदि मौजूद थे।

