वेदर अलर्ट:वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस से अधिकतम तापमान 1.5 डिग्री व न्यूनतम 1.4 डिग्री लुढ़का

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
अफगानिस्तान से जम्मू एंड कश्मीर की तरफ मूव हो रहे पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण मौसम में बदलाव आना शुरू हो गया है। 8 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से उत्तरी-पूर्वी हवाओं के चलने से तापमान में तो गिरावट आ गई है। इसके साथ ही प्रदूषण से भी राहत मिल गई है। शनिवार काे एक्यूआई 119 तक पहुंच गया। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार रविवार काे बारिश या हल्की बूंदाबांदी के आसार हैं। इससे प्रदूषण से और राहत मिल सकती है।

बता दें कि मध्यप्रदेश पर बने एंटी साइक्लोन के कारण एक दिसंबर को विंड पैटर्न बदल गया था। पश्चिमी उत्तरी हवाएं चलने लगीं। हवाओं में नमी कम होने के कारण हवा में प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ना शुरू हो गया था। इस बीच फॉग के साथ स्मॉग भी मिल गया। इस कारण बीते दिनों गहरी और हल्की धुंध छाई रही। अब अफगानिस्तान से जम्मू एंड कश्मीर की तरफ एक और पश्चिमी विक्षोभ मूव हो रहा है, जो काफी स्ट्रॉन्ग है। इस कारण अब देर शाम से ही मौसम में बदलाव आना शुरू हो गया है।

शनिवार काे आठ किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं चली। हवाओं की रफ्तार में बदलाव आने से एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स में भी सुधार आया है। शनिवार काे दिन का अधिकतम तापमान शुक्रवार के मुकाबले 1.5 डिग्री लुढ़कने से 25.0 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 1.4 डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ 8.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। जबकि बीते साल इसी दिन अधिकतम तापमान 21.0 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 12.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था।

वरिष्ठ मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार गरज और चमक संग हल्की से मध्यम बारिश के आसार बन रहे हैं। पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी होना शुरू हो गया है। इसका असर 15 दिसंबर से उत्तरी हवाओं संग मैदानी इलाकों में पहुंचना शुरू होगा। इससे तापमान में गिरावट के साथ गलन बढ़ेगी और घना कोहरा भी छा सकता है।

