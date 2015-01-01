पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिवाली मिलन समारोह:वादों को पूरा करेंगे, दो गुने जोश के साथ बढ़ाएंगे विकास की रफ्तार: चौटाला

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
जननायक जनता पार्टी के संस्थापक अजय चौटाला ने कहा कि जजपा ने चुनाव घोषणा पत्र में जो वादे किए थे, उन्हें पूरा करने का सिलसिला जारी है। युवाओं को जहां नौकरियों में 75 फीसदी आरक्षण दिया है वहीं महिलाओं को पूरा मान-सम्मान दिया। चौटाला ने कहा कि कोरोना के चलते विकास कार्यों पर ग्रहण लग गया था। अब दोगुने जोश के साथ जहां विकास की रफ्तार बढ़ाएंगे।

वहीं कार्यकर्ताओं के अधूरे कार्यों को पूरा करेंगे। अजय चौटाला बुधवार को देवीलाल सदन में दिवाली मिलन समारोह में पहुंचे थे। चौटाला ने कहा कि कोरोना के चलते कार्यकर्ताओं को हताश व निराश होने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि कार्यकर्ता पार्टी की रीढ़ होते हैं। कार्यकर्ताओं की मेहनत की ही बदौलत जजपा आज सत्ता में भागीदार हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि डिप्टी सीएम ने हरियाणा में 75 नौकरियां प्रदेश के युवाओं को देने का जो फैसला लिया है, इससे प्रदेश में बेरोजगारी तो दूर होगी। वहीं दुष्यंत चौटाला ने पंचायती राज संस्थाओं में 50 प्रतिशत महिलाओं की भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करके यह साबित कर दिखाया है कि जजपा पार्टी महिला के उत्थान एवं विकास की सोच रखने वाली पार्टी है। इस अवसर पर विजय सिंह गोठड़ा, पूर्व विधायक डॉ. शिवशंकर भारद्वाज, पार्षद ईश्वर मान, नप चेयरमैन रणसिंह यादव, नप उपचेयरमैन मामनचंद प्रजापति, प्रदीप खरकिया रविंद्र पटौदी, जितेंद्र शर्मा, शंकर, राजेश भारद्वाज व जगदीश धनाना आदि मौजूद रहे।

