धरना प्रदर्शन:महिला शारीरिक शिक्षकों ने करवा चौथ के लिए धरना स्थल पर ही रचाई मेहंदी

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
लघु सचिवालय के बाहर अपनी बहाली के लिए लम्बे समय से चल रहे धरने प्रदर्शन पर महिला पीटीआई ने धरने पर ही करवा चौथ के उपलक्ष्य में अपने हाथों पर मेहंदी रचवाई और अपने पतियों की लम्बी आयु की कामना की। धरने की अध्यक्षता पीटीआई अध्यापक राजेश कुमार बंसल ने की।सुनीता कुमारी व मीनू पीटीआई ने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार एक तरफ तो बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओं का नारा देती है वहीं दूसरी ओर महिला पीटीआई अध्यापकों का शोषण किया जा रहा है।

उन्होंने कहा कि वे वर्ष 2010 में पीटीआई अध्यापक लगी थी, लेकिन सरकार ने उन्हें बाहर का रास्ता दिखाकर उन्हें एक तरह से मारने का काम किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर सरकार ने उन्हें जल्द ही बहाल नहीं किया तो वे धरने पर काली दीपावली मनाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि बरोदा उप-चुनाव में मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने कहा था कि पीटीआई की नौकरी नहीं जाएगी।

उनके परिवार का चूल्हा नहीं बुझने दिया जाएगा लेकिन अब तक कोरे आश्वासन के अलावा उन्हें कुछ नहीं मिला है। मंगलवार के क्रमिक अनशन पर विरेंद्र जाखड, सुरेंद्र सिंह, मदन लाल सरोहा, विरेंद्र मान बैठे। इस अवसर पर राकेश मलिक, राजेश लांबा, राजेश ढांडा, शेर सिंह, प्रवीण कुमारी, मुकेश कुमारी, पुष्पा रानी, मुन्नी देवी, सरिता देवी व अनिल तंवर आदि उपस्थित थे।

