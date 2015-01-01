पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पुस्तकालय एवं वाचनालय का उद्घाटन:विद्यार्थियों को प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की किताबें व प्रशिक्षण दिलाने की दिशा में हो काम: धर्मबीर

भिवानी21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शिक्षा के बिना किसी भी राष्ट्र का विकास संभव नहीं है। यह बात सांसद धर्मबीर सिंह ने चौ. बंसीलाल विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा उन्नत भारत अभियान के तहत गांव हालुवास में पुस्तकालय एवं वाचनालय का उद्घाटन करते हुए कही। उन्होंने युवाओं एवं ग्रामीणों को कहा कि अब समय बदल रहा है और हमें समय के साथ स्वयं को ढालने की आवश्यकता है।

सांसद ने कहा कि आज बच्चों को प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं के प्रति प्रशिक्षित एवं प्रोत्साहित करने की जरूरत है। उन्होंने कहा कि विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में पुस्तकालय एवं वाचनालय स्थापित करने का जो कदम उठाया गया है वह बहुत सराहनीय कदम है। विश्वविद्यालय को इस क्षेत्र के अन्य गांव में भी पुस्तकालय एवं वाचनालय स्थापित करने चाहिए और वहां पर विद्यार्थियों को प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की किताबें और प्रशिक्षण उपलब्ध कराने की दिशा में काम करना चाहिए।

विश्वविद्यालय को चाहिए विद्यार्थियों को यूपीएससी सहित बड़े पदों की प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं के लिए विशेष प्रशिक्षण देने को प्राथमिकता दें। उन्होंने कहा कि नई राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति से भारत विश्व में प्रमुख शक्ति के रूप में उभर कर सामने आएगा और इसके भविष्य में सार्थक परिणाम देखने को मिलेंगे। विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति प्रो.आरके मित्तल ने कहा कि विश्वविद्यालय कि प्राथमिकता है कि इस क्षेत्र में स्थानीय एवं सामाजिक समस्याओं का हल शिक्षा के माध्यम से निकाला जा सके। उन्होंने कहा कि अनुसंधान मानव कल्याण के लिए किया जाना चाहिए।

उन्होंनें कहा कि विश्वविद्यालय ने आसपास के पांच गांव गोद लिए हैं, जिनमें पुस्तकालय वाचनालय स्थापित किए जाएंगे। हालुवास गांव का यह पहला पुस्तकालय वाचनालय है जोकि ग्रामीणों, पंचायत एवं विश्वविद्यालय के सहयोग से स्थापित किया गया है। कुलसचिव डॉ. जितेंद्र भारद्वाज ने कहा कि विश्वविद्यालय ने अपने गठन के मात्र कुछ ही वर्षों में शिक्षा एवं खेलों के क्षेत्र में नए आयाम स्थापित किए हैं। उन्होंने विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा संचालित कोर्सेज और उपलब्ध सुविधाओं पर विस्तृत विचार रखे। कार्यक्रम में मंच संचालन उन्नत भारत अभियान के नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. वेद प्रकाश कुमार ने किया। इस अवसर पर डॉ. धीरेंद्र मिश्रा, पूर्व जिला पार्षद रामकिशन हलवासिया, सरपंच हरीश, पंडित हरीश शर्मा, सत्यनारायण, डॉ. जितेंद्र कुमार, सहायक प्रचार प्रसार अधिकारी ऋषि शर्मा आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें