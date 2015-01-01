पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:रोडवेज कर्मी को आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने के आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग

हरियाणा रोडवेज में परिचालक एवं गांव प्रभु वाला निवासी भरत सिंह सुसाइड मामले में आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी न होने को लेकर परिजन शनिवार को एसएचओ से मिले। पुलिस की कार्यप्रणाली पर भी पीड़ित परिवार के लोगों ने गंभीर आरोप लगाए। मृतक परिचालक के चाचा जगदीश चंद्र ने आरोप लगाया है कि पुलिस ने मृतक की पत्नी को गिरफ्तार किया है, बाकी आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं की जा रह है। पुलिस ने मुख्य आरोपी प्रवीण को क्लीन चिट दे दी। आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग लेकर शनिवार को प्रभु वाला गांव के लोगों ने रोष जताया।

मृतक के परिजनों ने कहा कि 6 महीने बीत जाने के बावजूद भी पुलिस आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार नहीं कर रही। जबकि मृतक के पास पुलिस को सुसाइड नोट मिला था। पुलिस ने सुसाइड नोट परिजनों को दिखाया ही नहीं था। लेकिन आरटीआई लगाकर पुलिस से सुसाइड नोट की फोटो कॉपी ले गई है। जिसमें मृतक भरत सिंह ने अपनी पत्नी के प्रवीण के साथ अवैध संबंध से दुखी होकर आत्महत्या का कदम उठाने पर मजबूर होने के लिए स्पष्ट लिखा है।

बता दे की भरत सिंह हरियाणा रोडवेज में हिसार डिपो में परिचालक था। जिसने गांव सनियाना में 21 मई 2020 को अपनी बहन के घर आकर उसी दिन फांसी का फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली थी। पुलिस ने प्रारंभिक जांच के बाद 5 नवंबर को मृतक की पत्नी अन्नू को गिरफ्तार करके जेल भेज दिया था। मगर अन्य आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है। इसलिए मृतक के परिजन पुलिस कार्रवाई से खफा है।

इस बारे में एसएचओ कपिल कुमार सिहाग ने बताया कि परिचालक के आत्महत्या मामले में एक सुसाइड नोट मिला था। जिस की हैंड राइटिंग की जांच के लिए मधुबन की प्रयोगशाला भेजा हुआ है। रिपोर्ट आने के बाद आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। फिलहाल मृतक की पत्नी को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है। पुलिस ने इस मामले में किसी को कोई क्लीन चिट नहीं दी है। सुसाइड नोट के सभी आरोपी जांच के दायरे में हैं।

