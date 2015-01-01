पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भूना:मतदाता सूची का 16 को होगा प्रारंभिक प्रकाशन : कानूनगो

भूनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बीडीपीओ कार्यालय में खंड के अंतर्गत आने वाले फतेहाबाद व टोहाना विधानसभा क्षेत्र के सुपरवाइजर अधिकारियों व बीएलओ की बैठक आयोजित की गई। बैठक में चुनाव कानूनगो राज कुमार ने सुपरवाइजर व बीएलओ को मतदाता सूची के विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम बारे आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि मतदाता सूची का प्रारंभिक प्रकाशन 16 नवंबर को किया जाएगा।

चुनाव कानूनगो राज कुमार ने सुपरवाइजर व सभी बीएलओ से कहा कि वे सभी चुनाव आयोग के आदेशों की अनुपालना करना सुनिश्चित करें। चुनाव संबंधी कार्य में कोताही बरतने वाले संबंधित बीएलओ व सुपरवाइजर के खिलाफ कार्यवाही अमल में लाई जाएगी। चुनाव कानूनगो ने कहा कि सभी सुपरवाइजर व बीएलओ प्रजातंत्र को मजबूती प्रदान करने के उद्देश्य से आपसी तालमेल व समन्वय के साथ कार्य करें।

उन्होंने कहा कि वोट बनवाने के लिए फार्म-6, वोट कटवाने के लिए 7 तथा वोट शुद्धि के लिए 8 तथा एक ही विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में एक बूथ से दूसरे बूथ से स्थानांतरण के लिए फार्म 8ए भरवाया जाना है। उन्होंने सभी बीएलओ से कहा कि वे विशेष निर्धारित तिथियों 28 व 29 नवंबर तथा 12 व 13 दिसंबर (शनिवार व रविवार) पर अपने-अपने बूथों पर बैठकर नागरिकों से फॉर्म व आपत्तियां प्राप्त करना सुनिश्चित करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें