सुसाइड:विवाहिता ने जहरीला पदार्थ निगल दी जान, पति व सास के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

भूना5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • घरेलू हिंसा को लेकर पहले भी पति व सास के खिलाफ पुलिस ने की थी कार्रवाई

गांव चमार खेड़ा के पास ढाणी में एक विवाहिता ने संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में जहर गटक लिया। जिसके कारण उसकी मौत हो गई। विवाहिता के पिता ने जबरन जहर पिलाने का आरोप लगाया है। पुलिस ने मृतका के पिता की शिकायत पर विवाहिता के पति व उसकी सास के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

फिलहाल किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है। गांव श्यामसुख निवासी 52 वर्षीय बजरंग सिंह ने आरोप लगाया है कि 1 फरवरी को उसकी 26 वर्षीय बेटी रेनू को ससुराल जनों ने जबरदस्ती जहर पिलाकर मार दिया और उसके शव का अंतिम संस्कार करने की तैयारी की हुई थी। गांव के ही किसी व्यक्ति ने उसको फोन पर घटना के बारे में अवगत करवाया।

उन्होंने बताया कि जब रेनू की मौत के बारे में ससुराल वालाें से पूछताछ की गई तो उन्होंने कोई संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं दिया। मृतका के पिता ने आरोप लगाया कि रेनू को उसका पति पवन कुमार व चंद्रकला पत्नी बलवीर सिंह लगातार तंग करते थे और उसे पीटते थे। रेनू ने वर्ष 2016 में मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया था मगर पंचायत में दोनों पक्षों के बीच समझौता हाे गया था।

रेनू की शादी 30 जनवरी 2012 को गांव चमार खेड़ा के पवन कुमार के साथ हुई थी। रेनू के एक 5 वर्ष का बेटा भी है। पुलिस जांच अधिकारी सब इंस्पेक्टर कुलदीप सिंह ने बताया कि मृतक रेनू के पिता बजरंग सिंह की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज किया है।

