प्रवचन:दूसरों के मार्ग में गड्ढा खोदने वाला एक दिन स्वयं उसमें गिर जाता है : किशोरी

भूना44 मिनट पहले
जो प्राणी सदा दूसरों की मदद करता है और परोपकार में लगा रहता है, वह पुण्य की उपार्जन करता है। जिससे उसके सुख के द्वार खुल जाते हैं। यह बात श्रीकृष्ण गोशाला नाढोड़ी में शनिवार को स्वर्गीय पंडित जगदीश चंद्र व उनकी धर्मपत्नी कलावती शर्मा की यादगार में 5 लाख की लागत से निर्मित मुख्य द्वार के उद्घाटन समारोह पर संत श्याम पुरी महाराज ने श्रद्धालुओं को संबोधित करते हुए कही। समारोह में कथावाचक बाल योगी राज किशोरी व साबरवास गौशाला के संत महावीर प्रसाद विशिष्ट अतिथि थे। अध्यक्षता राधेश्याम शर्मा दिल्ली वाले ने की। संचालन राम सिंह गोदारा ने किया।

कथावाचक साध्वी राज किशोरी ने कहा संसार का प्रत्येक प्राणी सुख चाहता है। दु:ख से घबराता है। उन दु:खों से छुटकारा हो तथा सुख की प्राप्ति कैसे हो। समाज के लोगों को प्रवचन में सुख प्राप्ति के उपाय बताए। शनिवार को नित्य नियम पूजन के साथ प्रवचन हुए। साध्वी ने कहा परोपकार के लिए नदी बहती है। परोपकार के पेड़ फलते हैं। परोपकार के लिए ही गाय दूध देती है। उसी प्रकार सज्जन मनुष्य की प्रवृत्ति परोपकार के लिए होती है। जो मनुष्य उपकार के लिए प्रवृत्ति करता है, उसका स्वयं का भला हो जाता है। आप अच्छा करोगे, तो अच्छा पाओगे।

उन्होंने कहा दूसरों के मार्ग में गड्ढा खोदने वाला पाप को बांधकर एक दिन स्वयं गड्ढे में गिर जाता है। दूसरों को सहारा देने वाला स्वर्गारोहण करता है। यदि तुम अपना भला चाहते हो, तो सदैव परोपकार में लगे रहना चाहिए। इस अवसर पर ओमप्रकाश तिवारी, परिजात तिवारी, हरि सिंह, राधेश्याम धारनियां, पूर्व सरपंच रविंद्र कुमार, नंबरदार राम सिंह, आत्माराम थापन, बंसी लाल डेलू, मांगेराम, सरदार जितेंद्र सिंह, ओम प्रकाश सिंगड़, बनवारीलाल धारनियां, हरि सिंह गोदारा, काशीराम, आत्माराम गिला, चिरंजीलाल सोनी, धर्मपाल धारनियां, गुलाब सोनी, पूर्व सरपंच कृष्ण कुमार पपिया, नंबरदार वीर सिंह, कलावती देवी, महेन्द्र शर्मा, नरेश शर्मा, गंगाजल महेला, मुंशी राम, राजेंद्र सिंह, मुकेश कुमार, राजाराम, नेकी राम, फकीरचंद गोदारा आदि मौजूद थे।

