राहत:भूना चीनी मिल के कर्मियों को 14 साल बाद मिला इंसाफ, 109 काे किया जाएगा समायोजित

भूना2 घंटे पहले
भूना शुगर मिल के बंद होने के बाद से परेशान व दोबारा नौकरी मिलने का इंतजार कर रहे क्षेत्र के 268 कर्मचारियों को प्रदेश की विभिन्न सहकारी चीनी मिलों एवं सहकारी संस्थाओं में उपलब्ध रिक्त पदों और पदों को पुनः सृजित करते हुए नियुक्ति पत्र जारी कर दिए गए हैं।

सहकारिता मंत्री डा. बनवारी लाल ने बताया कि राज्य की सहकारी चीनी मिलों में समाप्त पदों को पुनः सृजित करते हुए 109 कर्मचारियों को विभिन्न सहकारी चीनी मिलों में नियुक्ति के लिए भेज दिया गया है तथा दो कर्मचारी सेवानिवृत हो गए हैं।

इसके अलावा, जिन कर्मचारियों की सेवानिवृति आगामी 31 दिसंबर, 2025 तक होनी है और जो किसी भी पद की योग्यता पूर्ण नहीं करते हैं, ऐसे 159 कर्मचारियों को सहकारी चीनी मिलों में रिटेनरशिप के आधार पर भेज दिया गया है। जब भी संबंधित मिल को उनकी सेवाओं की आवश्यकता होगी, तब उन्हें बुलाया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि शेष स्थाई 18 कर्मचारियों की नियुक्ति की प्रक्रिया जारी है। संबंधित खबर पेज तीन पर भी।

