पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जायजा:डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य ने चांग ड्रेन व गांव खरक कलां में तालाबों का किया निरीक्षण

चांग2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गुरुवार को डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य ने चांग ड्रेन व गांव खरक कलां में तालाबों का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने किसानों व ग्रामीणों से उनकी समस्याएं जानी। डीसी ने सिंचाई विभाग के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए किसानों की सहमति पर ड्रेन की लंबाई बढ़ाने का एस्टीमेट तैयार करें ताकि ड्रेन को और आगे बढ़ाया जाए जिससे बरसात के दिनों में खेतों में जलभराव न हो।

निरीक्षण के दौरान चांग के सरपंच देवेंद्र कालड़ा व अन्य ग्रामीणों ने डीसी को बताया कि बरसात के दिनों में ड्रेन ओवरफ्लो हो जाती है और खेतों में भारी मात्रा में पानी जमा हो जाता है। इससे किसानों की खेती तबाह हो जाती है। किसानों ने डीसी से इस ड्रेन को पक्का करवाने व दस एकड़ तक बढ़ाने की मांग की।

इस पर डीसी ने सिंचाई विभाग के कार्यकारी अभियंता इकबाल सैनी को निर्देश दिए कि यदि संबंधित जमीन के किसानों की सहमति बनती है तो ड्रेन को आगे बढ़ाने का एस्टीमेट तैयार किया जाए और इसको बढ़ाया जाए ताकि किसानों को राहत की सांस मिल सके। इसके बाद डीसी ने गांव खरक कलां में रूपावाला तालाब, पीरूवाला तालाब व पुल्लेवाला जोहड़ का जायजा लिया।

चांग के किसानों ने डीसी को मुआवजा राशि दिए जाने के बारे में शिकायत देते हुए बताया कि ड्रेन के साथ लगते लगभग 60 किसानों ने प्रधानमंत्री बीमा योजना के तहत अपनी फसलों का बीमा करवाया था। बरसात के पानी के कारण उनकी लगभग 300 एकड़ में फसलें पूरी तरह खराब हो गई। लेकिन अब बीमा कंपनी वाले उनकी खराब फसलों का बीमा राशि देने से मना कर रहे हैं।

उन्होंने गुजारिश की कि उनकी खराब फसलों का बीमा कंपनी से मुआवजा दिलवाया जाए। इस पर डीसी ने किसानों को आश्वासन दिया कि बीमा कंपनी से बात कर किसानों की समस्या का समाधान करवा दिया जाएगा। सरपंच ने गांव से भी बरसाती पानी की निकासी के लिए संत आश्रम से लेकर चांग पेट्रोल पंप तक भिवानी–महम मार्ग पर दोनों और नाला निकलवाने की भी मांग की। किसानों ने भी बाबा डहर वाला से भिवानी डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी तक बरसाती नाला निकलवाने की भी मांग की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें