पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हादसा:भिवानी-महम रोड पर ड्यूटी जाते वक्त ट्रक के नीचे बाइक आने से तिगड़ाना के युवक की मौत

चांगएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मंगलवार सुबह भिवानी–महम रोड पर चांग व सीसर के बीच एक बाइक सवार युवक की ट्रक के नीचे आने से मौत हो गई। दुर्घटना में युवक ने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया। मृतक की पहचान तिगड़ाना निवासी 22 वर्षीय आनंद के रूप में हुई है। घटना के बाद ट्रक चालक मौके से ट्रक छोड़कर फरार हो गया। दुर्घटना रोहतक जिला की सीमा में होने के कारण महम पुलिस मामले पर कार्रवाई कर रही है।

पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच ट्रक को कब्जे में लेकर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। मृतक के मामा महम निवासी ईश्वर ने बताया कि उसका 22 वर्षीय भांजा आनंद सोमवार शाम को उसके पास महम आया था। वह भिवानी में होंडा एजेंसी में नौकरी करता था। मंगलवार सुबह सात बजे वह महम से अपनी ड्यूटी पर भिवानी जा रहा था।

20 मिनट के बाद उसके पास फोन आया कि एक ट्रक ने उसके भांजे को सीसर से थोड़ा निकलते ही भिवानी की तरफ से आ रहे एक ट्रक ने सीधी टक्कर मार दी। इससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। उसने घटना स्थल पर आ कर देखा तो उसके भांजे का शव ट्रक के नीचे पड़ा हुआ था। महम पुलिस ने ट्रक को कब्जे में ले लेकर शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए रोहतक पीजीआई भिजवा दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें