कोविड-19:10 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले जिले में अब 252 एक्टिव केस

चरखी दादरी3 घंटे पहले
जिले में मंगलवार को 10 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। इसके बाद जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 1192 पर पहुंच गया है। जिले में अब 252 एक्टिव केस हैं और 930 पॉजिटिव मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घर वापस लौट चुके हैं। वहीं जिले में 10 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत भी हो चुकी है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने मंगलवार को मिले सभी मरीजों की हिस्ट्री जांच कर उनका उपचार शुरू कर दिया है।

सीएमओ डॉ. सुदर्शन पंवार ने कहा कि मंगलवार को गांधी नगर निवासी 42 साल का व्यक्ति, गांव नांधा निवासी 66 साल का व्यक्ति, खेड़ी बूरा निवासी 78 साल का व्यक्ति, गांधी नगर निवासी 42 साल का व्यक्ति, सब्जी मंडी निवासी 57 साल का व्यक्ति, गांव हंसावास खुर्द निवासी 30 साल की युवती, छोटी बाजारी निवासी 31 साल की महिला, पैंतावास कलां निवासी 46 साल की महिला, पांडवान निवासी 42 साल की महिला, वेयर हाउस नजदीक रहने वाली 55 साल की बुजुर्ग महिला और गांव बधवाना निवासी 34 साल की महिला कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई हैं। विभाग ने सभी की हिस्ट्री जांच कर उपचार शुरू कर दिया है।

