मांग:20 दिन पहले हमले में घायल ने तोड़ा दम, परिजनों में गुस्सा दिखा, डीएसपी ने समझाया तो कराया पोस्टमार्टम

चरखी दादरी2 घंटे पहले
दादरी। झगड़े में घायल व्यक्ति की मौत होने के बाद परिजनों से मिलने पहुंचे डीएसपी जोगेंद्र सिंह।
दादरी। झगड़े में घायल व्यक्ति की मौत होने के बाद परिजनों से मिलने पहुंचे डीएसपी जोगेंद्र सिंह।
  • युवक पर 6 लोगों द्वारा हमला करने मामले में परिजनों ने आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की

मारपीट में घायल युवक ने 20 दिन बाद पीजीआई रोहतक उपचार के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया है। परिजन शव को दादरी सिविल अस्पताल ले आए और आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी होने तक पोस्टमार्टम नहीं करवाने की मांग पड़ अड़े रहे। कुछ देर बाद डीएसपी मौके पर पहुंचे और जल्द गिरफ्तारी का आश्वासन देकर पोस्टमार्टम करवाया।

पुलिस ने मामले में हत्या का केस दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। बाढड़ा के गांव काकड़ौली हट्‌ठी निवासी रमेश कुमार ने बताया कि उसका भाई रणबीर 15 जनवरी को किसी कार्य से गांव के अड्‌डे पर आया हुआ था। इसी दौरान करीब आधा दर्जन युवकों ने उस पर लाठी डंडों से हमला कर बूरी तरह घायल कर दिया था। इसी दौरान रमेश ने पुलिस के कंट्रोल रूम में फोन कर वारदात की शिकायत दी थी।

इसके बाद बाढड़ा थाना पुलिस गांव में आई थी और घायल के बयान पर कुछ लोगों पर मारपीट का केस भी दर्ज कर लिया था। मगर आज तक एक भी आरोपी को पुलिस पकड़ नहीं पाई है। रमेश ने बताया कि वह अपने घायल भाई को उपचार के लिए दादरी सिविल अस्पताल लेकर आया था। जहां उसकी हालत गंभीर देखते हुए चिकित्सकों ने प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उसे रोहतक पीजीआई रेफर कर दिया था। जहां 4 फरवरी को उपचार के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। इसके बाद वह शव को उठाकर दादरी सिविल अस्पताल ले आए हैं।

यहीं पर डैड बॉडी रखी जाएगी और जब तक आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो जाती पोस्टमार्टम नहीं करवाया जाएगा। सूचना पाकर दादरी हैड क्वार्टर डीएसपी जोगेंद्र सिंह मौके पर पहुंचे। जिन्होंने मृतक के परिजनों को आश्वासन दिया कि पुलिस जल्द से जल्द आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लेगी। इसके बाद परिजनों ने पोस्टमार्टम करवाया।

